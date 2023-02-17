8 St. Cloud Residents Named to Young American Leaders Group
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Eight St. Cloud area residents have been chosen as the next cohort for the Minnesota Young American Leaders Program.
The program brings rising leaders together to focus on the inclusive economic development of their city, as well as on challenges and opportunities of common concern across the state and region.
The group will join other young leaders from Duluth, Fargo-Moorhead, Mankato, Minneapolis-Saint Paul, and Rochester at the University of Minnesota in May for a two day conference on how to work across sectors to help their communities and the state prosper inclusively.
Shirwa Adan - Executive Director of the Central Minnesota Community Empowerment Organization.
Njeri Clement - Director of Cultural Fluency, Equity & Inclusion at St. Cloud Technical & Community College.
Nicole Bukowski - Human Resources Generalist for Rinke Noonan, Attorneys at Law.
John Waletzko - President of Bradbury Stamm Construction.
Ekram Elmoge - Family Engagement Manager for the United Way of Central Minnesota.
Cassandra Miles - Executive Director of the Great River Children’s Museum.
Bruce Powlish - Branch Manager of Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union.
Abdi Daisane - Owner/Manager of Blooming Kids Childcare Center and Daisane Consulting.
