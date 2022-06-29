76th Consecutive St. Cloud Fireworks Show To Light Up Night Sky

ST. CLOUD -- The largest pyrotechnics display in central Minnesota will brighten the night sky on Monday to celebrate America's birthday.

The St. Cloud Fireworks Committee is holding their 76th annual 4th of July fireworks show.

Board President Tom Richardson says they plan to launch the fireworks from Wilson Park instead of on the Mississippi for the second consecutive year.

To make a long story short, it's because of budget reasons. Contributions have been down recently. We do hope to bring the barge back next year because it does provide for a more dynamic and safer show and provides more viewing space at Wilson Park.

Festivities will begin at 6:00 p.m. at both Wilson and Hester parks with food and live music starting at 6:00 p.m. The fireworks will begin at 10:00 p.m.

Richardson says this year's Honorary Fireworks Commissioner will be launching the fireworks.

The 2022 Honorary Fireworks Commissioner is Dennis Schiffler, he rode with us during this past weekend's Granite City Day's parade. He is going to push the button that will launch the fireworks display that night.

Richardson says the fireworks show will be synchronized to a specially selected music soundtrack and last for about 20 minutes.

The St. Cloud Fireworks Display is funded entirely through private contributions.