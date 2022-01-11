7 ‘Dirtiest’ Minnesota Town Names That’ll Make You Feel Awkward

Minnesota is notorious for having some hard-to-pronounce town names. Seriously, ask anyone who isn't from Minnesota to pronounce Edina, Ely, etc. and I bet they'll struggle.

These names on their own aren't that bad...but, when you put them together on a list, you gotta wonder who thought these names were a good idea. Don't believe us? Check out this list of the dirtiest Minnesota town names.

Climax

In fact, according to Wikipedia, Climax's slogan selected for the centennial was "Climax. More than just a feeling." That's just all sorts of awkward. But, at least they have fun with it.

Moorhead

Well, this one should be pretty self-explanatory. We hope we don't have to spell it out for you.

Fertile

What's funny about this is, the town only has a population of roughly 850 people. So, they don't really live up to their name.

Beaver Creek, MN

If you don't understand how this one is dirty, just Google what 'beaver' is the nickname for. Maybe don't do it at work.

Kiester, MN

It sounds like the word Keister...aka buttocks. This is more like 'middle school dirty'...and it still made our list.

Wood Lake

On the surface, this one seems innocent...until you realize what the word 'wood' is also a nickname for.

Ball Club

I mean, we're pretty sure women live in this town too. The name is just hilarious and definitely deserves a spot on our list.

Do you know of any other 'dirty' Minnesota town names that didn't make our list? Let us know in the comments section. Maybe we'll add it to our list.