60 St. Cloud Shelter Cats/Kittens Need A Home This Holiday

Are you hoping to add to your family and adopt a fur baby this holiday? Before you start your search, you should check out Tri-County Humane Society.

Right now, they have 60 domestic shorthair mix cats/kittens up for adoption. They range in size, age, gender, and personality type.

The TCHS is running a promotion where you can adopt an adult cat, 6 months and older, for just five bucks. All kittens, less than 6 months old, are eligible for a 2 for 1 promotion.

To start the process, you just have to fill out a pre-adoption questionnaire to help narrow down which animals will be the best fit for you. You'll also be able to make an appointment to see the cats too.

You can also browse through successful adoption stories on the shelter's website. According to TCHS, "animals are adopted quickly ... we advise you to call us if you find an animal you are interested in to place a travel hold or deposit on them."

The cat will be held for two full business days with a $20 non-refundable fee. If you decide to adopt the cat, then the $20 will go toward your pet adoption fee.

If you love cats but you're not interested in adopting at this time, you can still help out. You can donate, fundraise, volunteer, or even foster. Check out more details on the Tri-County Humane Society website.

