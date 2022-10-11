6 Halloween Candies Minnesotans Find Scary Good in Candy vs. Candy

Halloween creeps closer and closer and at every store you stop at there are piles of candy to buy for trick-or-treating. Have you been tempted to buy yet or are you waiting, like me, so the temptation isn't in the home? Regardless, if you wait or are ahead of the game in purchasing, the question is what candy is beloved by Minnesotans?

Get our free mobile app

It was just recently that data came out from Candystore.com revealing what each state's "favorite Halloween candy was" and in Minnesota it was Hot Tamales. I still have a hard time being convinced that's our favorite candy...but you can read more about that HERE. There's now other data that has been released recently by instacart showing what each state's Halloween candy preference is, by basically pitting one candy up against another.

In what instacart has called the "United States of Candy Contenders" they figured out American's preferred Halloween in candy vs. candy. Learn to find out if you are like many other Minnesotans or maybe feel differently.

1. Peanut M&M's or Reese's Peanut Butter Cups ?

Most Minnesotans chose Reese's Peanut Butter Cups as you can see by this chart, it's pretty evenly split among the states. If I'm being honest, which I try to be, I'm the minority in Minnesota who would choose Peanut M&M's first.

Photo by Instacart Photo by Instacart loading...

2. Whoppers or Milk Duds ?

Malted milk balls or caramel deliciousness? I'm with most of Minnesota and a good majority of the country it looks like on this one. I'll take Milk Duds all day, every day if I had to choose.

Photo by Instacart Photo by Instacart loading...

3. Smarties or SweeTarts?

Smarties are the winners in Minnesota as well as most of the country, with only 11 states choosing SweeTarts. This is a candy that if I HAD to choose I guess I'd say Smarties only because I had to choose. Neither of them are a candy I am going out of my way to get, ever.

Get our free mobile app

Photo by Instacart Photo by Instacart loading...

4. Dum Dums or Charms Blow-Pops ?

What about tootsie pops? Because I'd choose those over both of these every time. But alas, that wasn't a choice so Minnesota mostly chose Charms Blow Pops.

Photo by Instacart Photo by Instacart loading...

5. HARIBO or Trolli Gummies?

To me HARIBO is the pick of these two and looks like Minnesota people are in agreement.

Photo by Instacart Photo by Instacart loading...

6. Twizzlers or Red Vines?

First lets be clear, I am all about the red licorice. My dad prefers the yucky black licorice and he can have it all, as far as I am concerned. However, between Twizzlers and Red Vines I like them both. But if you put both in front of me and said you can only choose one, I'm with Minnesota again, give me the Twizzlers.

Photo by Instacart Photo by Instacart loading...

At the end of the day will this help you determine what candy you'll be getting. Probably not at all. But it is fun to see where one stands, with most Minnesotans and their candy choices or not so much. Either way enjoy what you enjoy, I know I will.

LOOK: 34 spooky dessert recipes for this Halloween

5 Tips for Getting Better Gas Mileage