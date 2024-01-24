Here in Minnesota there are things you definitely DO want to have in your car, especially in the winter. Things like an ice scraper, blanket and a flashlight. But did you know that there are some things that you should NOT have in your car?

PLASTIC WATER BOTTLES: Having them in case of emergency is good, but the same bottle should not be stored long-term in your car. You need to be changing them out. Water that's been exposed to heat while in a plastic bottle can leach chemicals from the bottle that can be harmful when consumed. That sun shining in the windows could cause more damage then you realize.

MEDICATIONS: They can become ineffective when exposed to hot or cold temperatures. So don't put them in the glove compartment even for a couple hour drive. Keep them in the main part of the car and out of direct sunlight and take them with you when you get to your destination.

BATTERIES: Extreme temperatures , both hot and cold, are bad for batteries. It can negatively affect the lifespan. Too much heat can be dangerous as the batteries could explode and leak corrosive acids. Keep them indoors in a cool dry place.

AEROSOL CANS: Leave them in your car and you run the risk of them exploding. They can withstand temperatures up to 120 degrees, but a hot day in a closed car can get much warmer than that.

GLASSES: Yes, there is that overhead compartment in many cars that is a holder for your glasses. But it should be used to hold your glasses while you travel, not to stay in there for days on end. Heat can warp plastic frames and lenses. Leaving them on the dash could let the sun shine through them like a magnifying glass.

