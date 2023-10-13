5 Sauk Rapids-Rice Set To Battle #7 Andover Friday Night

The Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm (6-0, #5 in AAAAA) is set to hit the road Friday night for a big section matchup with the Andover Huskies (5-1, #7 AAAAA). The game can be heard on AM 1390 Granite City Sports beginning at 7 p.m..

The Storm stayed undefeated in week five by beating Cambridge-Isanti 24-12 at home. The Huskies' high-scoring offense posted 43 points in a shutout win at St. Francis. The Huskies' only loss came in week two at home against Mankato West. Andover's offense is averaging over 45 points per game this season, while the Storm allow just 15.5 points per game defensively.

Despite the Storm having a better win/loss record, the Huskies actually check in ahead of Sauk Rapids-Rice in Minnesota-Scores.net's QRF Rankings, albeit narrowly. The Huskies currently sport an 89.1 QRF ranking and the Storm sit at 87.4, meaning if Sauk Rapids-Rice can win tonight they would have the inside track on the top seed in Section 7AAAAA.

ELSEWHERE:

SARTELL-ST. STEPHEN (0-6) @ ST. CLOUD TECH (0-6)

Each team is looking for their first win of the season. The Sabres hosted Moorhead last week and lost 35-14, while Tech lost 56-7 to Brainerd in St. Cloud in week six.

Sartell has won three straight against Tech.

ST. CLOUD APOLLO (1-5) @ NEW LONDON-SPICER (4-2)

The Eagles picked up their first win in week five against Spectrum but fell 34-0 at home to Annandale by a 34-0 final score last week. The Wildcats are looking for their third win in a row after beating Watertown-Mayer in week five and Glencoe-Silver Lake in week six.

MAPLE LAKE (0-6) @ CATHEDRAL (2-4) @ ST JOHN'S UNIVERSITY

The Crusaders have won back-to-back games for the first time since 2016. Cathedral has pitched back-to-back shutouts, beating Paynesville 14-0 in week five then topping Royalton 21-0 last week.

It's been a tough season as Maple Lake has been outscored 238-24 so far in 2023, including last week's 42-0 home loss to Eden Valley-Watkins.