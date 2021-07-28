5 Fun Things to Help You Keep Cool Around St. Cloud

When traveling outside of Minnesota, many times the comments heard about our state refer to the weather. And not the hot stuff, people generally will mention or ask about our frigid winters. It's like they have no idea that we get the extremes both with heat and humidity and the cold. I suppose the issue is that the heat isn't news worthy. Everyone has heat, whereas not everyone has our extreme cold.

I used to get asked in other parts of the country if we ever get rid of our snow. Ummm yeah, we do. C'mon up here in July and August and see how warm and humid it can get.

With that said, we know how to keep cool as well as knowing how to stay warm and how to drive in the winter. But right now, let's focus on the heat and what can we do to stay cool and still have fun.

TAKE IN A MOVIE IN A THEATRE

This was always our go-to when I was a kid. It's always cool in a movie theatre, plus there's great popcorn and a fun movie, now that we can do that again.

SPLASH PAD

There are several splash pads and wading pool around the St. Cloud area. Take the kids there and let them play all afternoon. It wears them out, and they stay cool and have a great time. Win-win-win.

RUN THROUGH THE SPRINKLER

Yes, we need to conserve water, but you could let your kids run through the sprinkler for a bit in the afternoon and they have a great time and stay cool. And this way, you don't have to drive them anywhere.

GET SOME COLD SWEET TREATS

I scream, you scream, we all scream for ice cream! Head to one of the many ice cream shops that we have around the area. Whether it's Dairy Queen, Cold Stone Creamery, Jupiter Moon, or Mr. Twisty, you will find exactly what you need for yourself and your kids. Cold treats are great when it's hot out, very refreshing.

GO SHOPPING AT THE MALL

Well, you don't have to actually shop and buy anything. But, you can hang out in the mall and take in the air conditioning that you don't have to pay for. People watching is always fun, and now that Crossroads Mall has the seating areas back as well as the food court, hang out for a bit at the mall.

Whatever you do, take care of yourself and your family and make sure to hydrate often. Water is your best friend right now. And it's Minnesota, so no worries, the weather will change soon.

