38th Annual Spicer Winterfest Kicks Off A Variety of Events

SPICER (WJON News) -- Enjoy some winter fun in Spicer this weekend.

The 38th Annual Spicer Winterfest celebration features a variety of events throughout January and February.

A few events taking place this weekend include multiple ice fishing tournaments, Prairie Woods Environmental Learning Center will have cross-country skis, snowshoes, kick sleds and fat-tire bike rentals available, plus you can walk through the ice structure made with blocks of ice from Green Lake.

Rental costs are $5/youth, $10/adult member, and $20/adult nonmember for 2 hours. Call ahead to rent at 320-354-5894.

