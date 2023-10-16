SCTCC Baseball Update – October 16th, 2023

ST. CLOUD TECH COLLEGE CYCLONES

CYCLONES (GREEEN/BLACK) WORLD SERIES

WHITNEY PARK

TUESDAY, WEDNESDAY, THURSDAY

17th, 18th, 19th

3:00 EVERY DAY

The St. Cloud Tech College Cyclones traveled to White Bear Lake, MN on Saturday October 14th, participated in the Century Wood Ducks invitational. The Cyclones split their games, they defeated Vermilion 13-1 and they dropped a close one to Century 6-4.

STC. TC CYCLONES 13 VERMILION IRON HAWKS 1

The Cyclones defeated the Iron Hawks, backed by sixteen hits, including six doubles and one home run. They played very good defense in support of their pitchers. The Cyclones did have seven pitcher throw one inning each, with Righty Evan Acheson from Rocori HS starting, he gave up one hit. Righty Brooks Asche from MACCRAY HS a sophomore recored one strikeout. Righty Will Thorn from Becker HS gave up one hit, issued one walk, one run and he recorded one strikeout. Lefty Trent Wendlandt from Paynesville Area HS gave up one hit and he recorded two strikeouts. Righty Truman Toenjes from St. Cloud Apollo HS retired the three batters he faced. Righty Asher Giese from Burnsville HS recorded a pair of strikeouts. Righty Sam Nistler from Eden Valley-Watkins HS issued one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

The Cyclones offense was led by Sam Holthaus from St. Cloud Apollo HS, he went 2-for-3 with a home run and a double for two RBIs and he scored three runs. Alejandro Diaz from Venezuela went 2-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Blaine Fischer from Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa HS went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI, he scored a run and he had a stolen base. Landon Janzen from Aitkin HS went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI. Griffin Dosan from Eveleth went 1-for-2 with a double for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch. Cayden Hansen from Willmar HS went 1-for-2 with a double for a RBI. Will Thorn went 1-for-1 with a double for a RBI and Drew Yourczek from Royalton HS went 1-for-1. Owen Bode from Little Falls HS had a sacrifice for a RBI and Brock Woitalla from Monticello HS scored a run. Will VanBeck from Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa HS went 2-for-2 and he scored a run. Cody Leither from Kimball Area HS went 1-for-1 with a stolen base and he scored a run. Elian Mezquita from St. Cloud Tech HS went 1-for-2, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs. Reese Berberich from Thompson, ND was credited for a RBI and he scored a run.