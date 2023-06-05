Prep Baseball Scores And Recaps – June 5th, 2023

GRANITE CITY SPORTS HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL ROUND UP

I will bring to you game summaries of the following teams; weekly and possibly bi-weekly as well. Rocori Spartans, St. Cloud Crush, Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm and Sartell-St. Stephen Sabres of the Central Lakes Conference. St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders, Albany Huskies, Foley Lumberjacks, Little Falls Flyers and Pierz Pioneers of the Granite Ridge Conference, the Becker Bulldogs of the Mississippi 8 Conference. Eden Valley-Watkins Eagles, Royalton Royals, Kimball Area Cubs, Paynesville Bulldogs, Holdingford Huskers, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City Falcons, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa Jaguars and Maple Lake Irish of the Central Mn. Conference.

SARTELL-ST. STEPHEN SABRES 2 ELK RIVER ELKS 1

(Thursday June 1st)

The Sabres defeated another highly ranked section rival the Elks in a eleven inning marathon, backed by eight hits, including three doubles. They played great at defense and they got outstanding pitcher performance by Wes Johnson, he threw ten innings to earn the win. He gave up six hits, one run, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Brayden Simones threw the final inning in relief, to earn the save.

The Sabres offense was led by Tyler Phelps-Hemmesch, he went 1-for-3 with a double, he earned two walks and he was hit by a pitch. Kade Lewis went 2-for-4 with a double, he was hit by a pitch and he earned a walk. Gavan Schulte went 1-for-3, he earned two walks, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Wes Johnson went 1-for-5 with a double and he earned two walks. Andrew Ritter went 2-for-4, Drew Geiger went 1-for-2, Braydan Simones and Brenden Boesen both earned a walk. Dylan Simones was hit by a pitch.

The Elks starting pitcher was Sam Stockman, he threw eight innings, he gave up seven hits, one run, two walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Owen VanDrehle threw two innings in relief, he gave up one hit, three walks and he recorded one stirkeout. Myles Hanson threw one inning in relief, he issued two walks and one run.

The Elks offense was led by Andrew Palm, he went 2-for-4 with a double and Sam Stockman went 2-for-4, he was it by a pitch and he scored a run. Myles Hanson went 1-for-5 for a RBI and he had a stolen base. TJ Reilly went 1-for-4 with a double, luke Bunker and Brett Groehner both earned a walk.

ROCORI SPARTANS 5 DETROIT LAKES LAKERS 3

(Thursday June 1st)

The Spartans defeated their section rivals the Lakers, backed by eight hits, including a pair of doubles and solid defense. They got good pitching performance from Evan Acheson, their starter threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up three hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. Brady Weber threw one inning in relief to close it out, he gave up one hit, one run and he recorded one strikeout.

The Spartans offense was led by Jack Boos, he went 2-for-3 for two RBIs, he had a pair of stolen bases and he scored a run. Brady Schafer went 1-for-1 with a double and he earned a pair of walks. Brady Weber went 1-for-2 with a double, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Beck Loesch went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Jack Spanier went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and he scored a run. John Kinzer went 1-for-2 for a RBI and he earned a walk and Hunter Fuchs went 1-for-1. Hunter Heidgerken earned a walk, Thad Lieser had a sacrifice bunt and Blake Tylutki had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs.

The starting pitcher for the Lakers was Brock Okeson, he threw 4 2/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, five runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Cade Jackson threw 1 1/3 inning in relief, he gave up one hit and two walks.

The Lakers offense was led by Grady Kirchner, he went 1-for-3 with a triple, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Jacob Thomas earned a walk and he was credited for two RBIs. Noah Rieber went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Hunter Korth earned a walk and he scored a run. Mason Omber and Chaz Eckhoff both went 1-for-3, Brock Okeson earned a walk and Josh Goodspeed was hit by a pitch.

SAUK RAPIDS-RICE STORM 15 WILLMAR CARDINALS 2

(Thursday June 1st)

The Storm defeated their section and conference rivals the Cardinals, backed by twelve hits, including a pair of doubles. They were aided by eight walks and they put up four runs in the first and eight runs in the fourth innings. The Storm starting pitcher was Ethan Swanson, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up two hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded ten strikeouts.

The Storm offense was led by Jeff Solarz, he went 3-for-3 with two doubles for three RBIs and he earned a walk. Ethan Mader went 2-for-3 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Kade Gibbons went 1-for-3 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Ben Rothstein went 3-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a trio of runs. Andrew Bemboom went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he scored two runs. Keegan Patterson went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he scored a run. Shea Koster earned two walks, he was credited for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs. Logan Bauer earned a pair of walks and he scored a run, Ethan Martin scored a pair of runs and Luke Pakkola scored a run.

The Cardinals starting pitcher was Cullen Gregory, he threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, seven runs, four walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Jordan Ellingson threw one inning, he gave up five hits, eight runs and two walks. Mattix Swanson threw 1/3 of an inning, he issued two walks. The Cardinals offense was led by Cullen Gregory, he went 1-for-2 with a double and Jaxxon Sjoberg went 1-for-2. Mason Thole earned a walk and he scored a run, Jordan Ellingson was hit by a pitch and he scored a run, Elliot Klein was hit by a pitch and Blake Reiman earned a walk.

ALEXANDRIA CARDINALS 2 LITTLE FALLS FLYERS 1

(Thursday June 1st)

The Cardinals defeated their section rivals the Flyers, backed by two big hits, very good defense and a very good pithing performance. The Lakers starting pitcher was Matthew Hornstein, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up four hits, one run, three walks and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Cardinals offense was led by Augie Gulbranson, he was hit by a pitch and credited for a RBI. Jordan Kuhnam went 1-for-1 with a double and he earned two walks. Spencer Schmidt went 1-for-1 and he earned two walks, Gavin Klimek earned a walk, Caleb Gimbel was hit by a pitch and Sam Anderson scored a run.

The starting pitcher for Little Falls was Carter Gwost, he threw a complete game, he gave up two hits, two runs, five walks and he recorded nine strikeouts.

The Flyers offense was led by Charlie Smieja, he went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Garrett Lindberg went 2-for-3. Beau Thoma went 1-for-3 and Matt Filippi was credited for a RBI. Hudson Filippi, Carter Gwost and Alex Oberton all earned a walk.

LITTLE FALLS FLYERS 4 SAUK RAPIDS-RICE STORM 0

(Saturday June 3rd)

The Flyers defeated their section rivals the Storm, backed four timely hits and solid defense. Their starting pitcher was Matt Filippi, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up six hits, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Flyers offense was led by Beau Thoma, he had a pair of sacrifice flies for two RBIs. Charlie Smieja went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Garrett Lindberg went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Carter Gwost went 2-for-3 with a double, he had a pair of stolen bases and he scored a run. Matt Filippi earned a pair of walks, he had a stolen base, a sacrifice bunt and he scored a run and Alex Oberton earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Storms starting pitcher was Keegan Patterson, he threw a compete game, he gave up four hits, four runs, three walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. The Storm offense was led by Luke Pakkala, he went 2-for-2 with a double and Andrew Bemboom earned a walk. Shea Koster and Kade Gibbons both went 2-for-3.

ROCORI SPARTANS 5 ALEXANDRIA CARDINALS 0

(Saturday June 3rd)

The Spartans defeated their section rivals the Cardinals, backed by five hits, including one huge double. They played very good defense in support of their starting pitcher Beck Loesch. He threw a complete game to earn the win, he gave up four hits, one walk and he recorded eight strikeouts.

The Spartans offense was led by Jack Spanier, he went 1-for-1 with a double for two RBIs, he earned a walk, he had a pair of stolen bases, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs. Brady Weber went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run and Jack Boos was credited for a RBI. John Kinzer went 2-for-3 with a sacrifice fly and a stolen base and Thad Lieser earned a walk and he scored a run. Hunter Heidgerken went 1-for-2 and he scored a run, Hunter Fuchs earned a walk and Grady Notch had a sacrifice bunt.

The Cardinals starting pitcher was Jaxon Schoenroch, he threw five innings, he gave up four hits, five runs, three walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Max Hess threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Cardinals offense was led by Cameron Simon, he went 1-for-3 with a double, Jordan Kuhnau went 1-for-3 and Gage Castle went 1-for-3. Spencer Schmidt went 1-for-2 , Tyler Kludt earned a walk and Jaxon Schoenroch had a sacrifice bunt.

LITTLE FALLS FLYERS 6 ALEXANDRIA CARDINALS 1

(Saturday June 3rd)

The Flyers defeated their section rivals the Cardinals, backed by eight hits and very good defense. The Flyers starting pitcher was Beau Thoma, he threw a complete game to earn the win. he gave up three hits, one run, five walks and he recorded ten strikeouts.

The Flyers offense was led by Beau Thoma, he went 3-for-4 for two RBIs and Joey Welinski had a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Carter Oohoudt went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Carter Gwost went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and he scored run. Garrett Lindberg went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Hudson Filippi went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk. Matt Filippi earned two walks and he scored a pair of runs and Charlie Smieja had a sacrifice bunt, he was hit by pitch and he scored a run.

The Cardinals starting pitcher was Nick Levesser, he threw five innings, he gave up five runs, three walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Their offense was led by Tyler Kludt went 2-for-4 with a sacrifice bunt for a RBI. Augie Gulbrandson went 1-for-3 and he scored a run, Jaxon Schoenroch earned two walks and he had a sacrifice bunt, Gavin Klimek and Jordan Kuhman both earned a walk.

STMA KNIGHTS 14 ST. CLOUD CRUSH 7

(Thursday June 1st)

The Knights defeated their section rivals the Crush, backed by thirteen hits. Thomas Ohotto started on the mound for the Knights, he threw four innings, he gave up six hits, seven runs and two walks. Sam Huber threw one inning, he gave up one hit and Reid Barnard threw two innings, he gave up one hit and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Knights offense was led by Grant Rider, he went 3-for-6 for six RBIs and he scored three runs. Drew Luster went 2-for-5 for two RBIs and he scored three runs. Noah Miller went 2-for-3 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Sam Huber went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and he scored a run and Ryan Lester went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Zack Zanetti went 3-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run. Dillon Glass went 1-for-5, Matt Maulik earned a walk and he scored a run, Alex Swiatkiewicz and Kurtis Legatz both scored a run.

The Crush starting pitcher was Truman Toenjes, he threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up eight hits, seven runs, no walks and he recorded one strikeout. Joe Hess threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up five hits, seven runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout and Kadyn Mork threw one inning to close it out.

The Crush offense was led by Tim Gohman, he went 1-for-3 with a double for three RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Joe Hess went 3-for-4 with three doubles and he scored a run. Parker Schultz went 2-for-3 for two doubles, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Elian Mezquita went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a run and Jackson Sheetz went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a run. Blake O’Hara earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he was credited for two RBIs. Bradyn Schmitz and Will Allenspach both were credited for a RBI and Kadyn Mork earned a walk and he scored two runs.

EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS EAGLES 4 PIERZ PIONEERS 2

(Thursday June 1st)

The Eagles defeated their section rivals the Pioneers backed by seven hits, including a pair of triples and three doubles. They made some very good defensive plays in support their starting pitcher. Righty Nolan Geislinger threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up six hits, two runs, no walks and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Eagles offense was led by Sam Nistler, he went 2-for-3 with a triple for two RBIs. Nolan “Feisty” Geislinger went 1-for-3 with a triple for a RBI and he scored a run. Caden Neiman went 1-for-2 with a double for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Myles Dziengel went 1-for-3 with a double, Colton Harff went 1-for-3 with a double and he scored a run and Max Geislinger went 1-for-1.

The starting pitcher for the Pioneers was Kirby Fischer, he threw a complete game, he gave up seven hits, four runs, no walks and he recorded eight strikeouts.

The Pioneers offense was led by Reese Young, he went 2-for-4 for a RBI and Joey Stuckmeyer went 1-for-3 for a RBI. Weston Woitalla and Bo Woitalla both went 1-for-3 and each scored a run. Kaden Kruschek went 1-for-3 and Kirby Fischer had a sacrifice bunt.

CATHEDRAL CRUSADERS 4 FOLEY FALCONS 3

(Thursday June 1st)

The Crusaders defeated their section and conference rival the Falcons, backed by six hits, solid defense and good pitching performances. John Brew started on the mound for the Crusaders, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Tom Gohman threw the final inning in relief to earn the save, he recorded one strikeout.

The Crusaders offense was led by Tanner Staller, he went 2-for-3 for two RBIs and he earned a walk. Alex Schroeder had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Cooper Kosiba went 2-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Tom Gohman went 1-for-3 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Henry Schloe went 1-for-3, Trevor Fleege earned a walk and he scored a run and John Brew earned a walk.

The Falcons starting pitcher Derek Dahman threw a complete game, he gave up six hits, four runs, five walks and he recorded two strikeouts. The Falcons offense was led by Josiah Peterson, he went 2-for-3 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run. Brett Leabch went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he had a stolen base. Aiden Micholski went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk, Bryce Gapinski was hit twice by a pitch and he scored a run and Patrick Brambrink went 1-for-3.

HOLDINGFORD HUSKERS 9 STAPLES-MOTLEY CARDINALS 2

(Thursday June 1st)

The Huskers defeated their section rivals the Cardinals, backed by ten hits, including a pair of doubles and a triple and solid defense. The Huskers starting pitcher was CJ Clear, he threw 5 2/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up six hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Huskers offense was led by Luke Biniek, he went 2-for-2 with a triple, a double and a sacrifice fly for three RBIs and he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Dominick Hoikka went 1-for-3 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Tanner Tomasek went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI and he earned a walk. Drew Lange went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Dierks Opatz went 1-for-3 for a RBI and CJ Clear went 1-for-3. Masyn Patrick went 2-for-2, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs. Gavin Johnson went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Chase Lyon scored a run.

The Cardinals starting pitcher and pitcher of record was Jack Carlson. Their offense was led by Alex Schultz and Hayden Rutherford both went 1-for-3 for a RBI. Luke Bjerga went 1-for-4 and Kris Taylor went 1-for-3. Colbee Tappe went 1-for-4 with a double and Ben Terrell went 1-for-2 and he earned a pair of walks. Justin Phillippi went 1-for-4 with a stolen base, Griffin Bettis earned two walks and he scored a run and Jack Carlson was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

ALBANY HUSKIES 10 PILLAGER HUSKERS 1

(Thursday June 1st)

PAYNESVILLE AREA BULLDOGS 7 NLS WILDCATS 0

(Thursday June 1st)

The Bulldogs defeated their section rivals and their neighbors to the southeast on highway #23, backed by eight hits, including three doubles and solid defense. The Bulldogs starting pitcher was Grayson Fuchs, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up four hits, one walk and he recorded ten strikeouts.

The Bulldogs offense was led by Brayden Vanderbeek, he went 2-for-2 with a double for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Isaac Lieser went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI and Spencer Eisenbraun had a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Max Ahtmann went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he earned two walks, he had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Grayson Fuchs went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Josiah Utsch went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Austin Pauls earned a walk. Bryce Vanderbeek went 1-for-2 he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Esau Nelson earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Wildcats starting pitcher was Konner Rohloff, he threw 1 1/3 inning, he gave up three hits, five runs and two walks. G. Rohman threw 4 2/3 innings, he gave up five hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Wildcats offense was a led by Luke Knudsen, Chi Schneider and Carson McCain all went 1-for-3. Gavin Degner went 1-for-3 and he had a stolen base, Cole Dolezal was hit by a pitch and Grant Paffrath earned a walk.

PAYNESVILLE AREA BULLDOGS 2 WINDOM 0

(Saturday June 3rd)

The Bulldogs defeated their section rivals Windom, backed by six hits and very good defense. Bryce Vanderbeek started on the mound for the Bulldogs, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up no hits, no runs, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Bulldogs offense was led by Josiah Utsch, he went 2-for-4 for a RBI and Austin Pauls went 1-for-3 for a RBI. Brayden Vanderbeek went 1-for-3 with a double and a stolen base. Max Ahtmann went 1-for-2, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base, he had a sacrifice bunt and he scored a run. Grayson Fuchs went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Isaac Lieser earned a walk.

The starting pitcher for Windom was Josh Garrison, he threw six innings, he gave up six hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded one strikeout. Josh Garrison earned a walk and he had a stolen and Drew Rothenberger earned a walk to lead the Windom offense.

BBE JAGUARS 8 UPSALA/SWANVILLE Patriots 7

(Thursday June 1st)

The Jaguars defeated their section rivals the Cardinals, backed by eight hits, including a pair of doubles and a home run. The Jaguars starting pitcher was Tanner Shelton, he threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up eleven hits, seven runs, no walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Tate DeKok threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up three hits, three walks and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Jaguars offense was led by Ryan Jensen, he went 3-for-4 with a home run and a double for four RBIs and he scored three runs. Tate DeKok went 3-for-5 for a RBI and Hayden Sobiech went 1-for-5 for a RBI. Luke Dingmann went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Ethan Mueller went 3-for-4 with a double. Luke Illies went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run.Casey Lenarz went 1-for-4 and he scored a pair of runs, Brett DeRoo was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Tanner Shelton earned a walk.

The starting pitcher for the Patriots was Hunter Marce, he threw five innings, he gave up seven hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Bryce Binek threw 1 1/3 inning, he gave up four hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout andTyler Czech gave up two hits.

The Patriots offense was led by Bryce Binek, he went 3-for-5 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Jack Primus went 2-for-5 for three RBIs and he scored a run. Tyson Leners went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Max Lange went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run Sam Primus went 2-for-3 with a home run and a double, he had a stolen base and he earned a walk. Hunter Moore went 1-for-4 with a walk and he scored a run, R. Johannes went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run. Caden Beseman went 2-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Hunter Boeckerman went 1-for-4.

BBE JAGUARS 6 KMS FIGHTING SAINTS 5

(Thursday June 1st)

The Jaguars defeated their section rivals the Fighting Saints, backed by nine hits, including a pair of doubles. Talen Kampsen started on the mound, he threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up two hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Hayden Sobiech threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up one hit, one run and one walk. Tate Dekok threw one inning, he gave up one hit, one run and two walks. Tanner Shelton threw 1 1/3 innings, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded one strikeout and Luke Illies threw one inning, he issued one walk and he recorded a strikeout.

The Jaguars offense was led by Ethan Mueller, he went 2-for-3 with a double for two RBIs and he earned a pair of walks. Luke Dingmann went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Luke Illies went 2-for-4 for a RBI and Ryan Jensen had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he earned a walk. Tate Dekok went 2-for-4 and he scored a run and Brett DeRoo went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Hayden Sobiech went 1-for-2 and he earned two walks and Tanner Shelton was it by a pitch and he scored a run.

The Fighting Saints starting pitcher was Jaiden Henjum, he threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up six hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. Travis Engelke threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up two hits two runs, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Evan Zimmer threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up one hit.

The Fighting Saints offense was led byTravis Engelke, he went 1-for-3 with a home run for two RBIs and he earned a walk. Jared Cortez went 2-for-3 with a double, he earned a walk and he had a pair of stolen bases. Jaiden Henjum went 1-for-4 with a home run and Isaac Rudningen earned a walk and was credited for a RBI. Tanner Wilts went 1-for-3 with a double and Chase Magaard earned two walks and he had a stolen base. Evan Zimmer earned a walk and he scored a run, L. Rudningen was hit by a pitch and L. Jeseritz earned a walk.

FOLEY FALCONS 5 ALBANY HUSKIES 4

(Wednesday May 31st)

The Falcons defeated their section rivals the Huskies, backed by seven hits, including two doubles and and a home run. The Falcons starting pitcher was Trey Emmerich, he threw six innings, he gave up four hits, one walk and he recorded seven strikeouts. Josiah Peterson threw one inning to close it out, he earned the win.

The Falcons offense was led by Josiah Peterson, he went 2-for-2 with a home run for two RBIs, he earned two walks and he scored a trio of runs. Trey Emmerich went 2-for-4 with two doubles for two RBIs. Brett Leabch went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he earned a walk. Alex Jennissen and Patrick Brambrink both went 1-for-2 and both scored a run. Bryce Gapinski and Jace Molitor both had a sacrifice bunt, Jayden Enerson earned a walk and Aiden Micholski was hit by a pitch.

The Huskies starting pitcher was Owen Sunderman, he threw four innings, he gave up three hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Devin Hansen threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up four hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Huskies offense was led by Devin Hansen, he went 1-for-2 with a double for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Tanner Reis went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI, he earned two walks and he scored a run. Drew Cramlet went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Zeke Austin went 1-for-3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Izaac Hutchinson went 1-for-3 with a double and he earned two walks and Carter Voss went 1-for-3.

FOLEY FALCONS 6 SPECTRUM STING 4

(Tuesday June 30th)

The Falcons defeated their section foe the Sting, backed by three timely hits, good defensive play and solid pitching performances. Evan Miller threw 4 2/3 innings, he gave up four hits, three runs, five walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Bryce Gapinski threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit, one run, two walks and he recorded one strikeout. Josiah Peterson threw 1 1/3 inning in relief to close it out, he recorded two strikeouts.

The Falcons offense was led by Aiden Micholski, he went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he was hit by a pitch. Bryce Gapinski went 2-for-3, he had four stolen bases, he was hit by a pitch and he scored three runs. Derek Dahman had a sacrifice bunt and he was credited for a RBI. Brett Leabch earned a walk, he had a pair of stolen bases and he scored a run. Trey Emmerich earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Josiah Peterson earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch and Jayden Enerson was hit by a pitch. Patrick Brambink was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Alex Jennissen earned a walk.

The starting pitcher for the Sting was Sims, he threw six innings, he gave up three hits, six runs, four walks and he recorded four strikeouts. The Sting offense was led by W. Ambrose, he went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI and T. Ambrose went 1-for-2 with a double for three RBIs and he earned two walks. A. Schmidt went 1-for-1, he earned three walks, he had a stolen base and he scored a run, J. Jeske went 1-for-4 and Benson earned a walk.