3 for 1 Bunnies Up For Adoption This Week

These 3 need a home, since they have been at the shelter since October. They can all three be adopted together for the price of one. They can also be separated, it's up to you.

Say hello to Ilana, Ivy and Isa and they are all bonded and get along great. They all came into TCHS together and if they are adopted together, they are 3 for the price of one. They are curious and outgoing bunnies; they are often seen grooming each other and playing.

Unknown if they've been around dogs, cats, or children. Slow and proper introductions are always recommended when bringing a new animal into the home. Rabbits need constant access to fresh hay and water because they are grazing animals.

Rabbits also need to be able to chew on things like sticks and toys to wear down their teeth. They can be litter box trained. Any necessary supplies or food may be purchased from the TCHS Re-Tail Shoppe.

Donations and adoption fees help cover the cost of spay/neuter surgeries, micro-chipping, vaccinating, de-worming, any medical procedures and general care.

DEPOSITS MAY BE PLACED ON ADOPTABLE ANIMALS. This information is not updated in real time. To confirm the status on this animal simply call 320-252-0896.

The Tri-County Humane Society is an independent, nonprofit animal shelter in St. Cloud, MN, providing quality services to people and animals since 1974.