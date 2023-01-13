29th Annual Kiffmeyer Duals Wrestling Meet Returning to St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Some of the top wrestling teams in the state will be in St. Cloud Saturday.

The 29th Annual Kiffmeyer Duals Mid-Season Wrestling Classic will take place at Tech High School.

This is the 29th annual event and the meet has become one of the premiere wrestling tournaments in the state.

Competing teams include St. Cloud, Becker (ranked 2nd in AA), Cambridge-Isanti (ranked 14th in AAA), Foley, New Prague (ranked 3rd) , Kimall, Sauk Rapids and Willmar (ranked 13th in AAA).

This year's tournament also features 25 state ranked wrestlers, including 2 time returning state champion Koy Buesgens of New Prague.

The meet begins at 8:00 a.m.