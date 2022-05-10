Town Ball Weekly – May 10th, 2022

CENTRAL MINNESOTA TOWN BALL REPORT

May 6th thru May 8th

Back for the ninth season at 1390 Granite City Sports with your weekly amateur baseball (Town Team) reports. Including game summaries, upcoming schedules, league standings, tournament summaries and an occasional special interest feature. The plan is to continue to include: Arrowhead West/Section 2B: Cold Spring Springers, Moorhead Brewers, Moorhead Mudcats, Hamel Hawks, EGF Mass and Brainerd Bees, Central Valley League, Sauk Valley League, Victory League South and Stearns County, New London-Spicer and Paynesville Pirates of the County Line League teams and the Foley Lumberjacks formerly of the Sauk Valley League, now the Victory League throughout their league playoffs, regional and state tourney games. Check out the Minnesota Amateur Baseball website for additional information: http://www.mnbaseball.org

CENTRAL VALLEY

COLD SPRING ROCKIES 8 EDEN VALLEY HAWKS 2

(Friday May 6th)

The Rockies defeated their league rivals the Hawks, backed by eleven hits, including four doubles. The Rockies Andrew Allar started on the mound, he threw one inning, he recorded a strikeout. Eli Backes threw five innings in relief, he gave up four hits, one run, one walk and he recorded six strikeouts. TJ Neu threw three innings in relief, he gave up two hits, one run, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Rockies offense was led by Alex Geislinger, he went 2-for-5 with a double for two RBIs, a stolen base and he scored a run. Veteran David Jones went 2-for-5 with two doubles for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs. Austin Dufner went 2-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Brady Blattner went 2-for-4 with a double, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Luke VanErp went 1-for-2 for a RBI and he earned a pair of walks and Jordan Neumann earned a walk and he scored a run. Tyler Geislinger went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Blake Tylutki went 1-for-4 and he scored a run.

The Hawks starting pitcher was Austin Berg, he threw five innings, he gave up eight hits, five runs and two walks. Austin Schlangen threw three innings in relief, he gave up three hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded four strikeouts. The Hawks offense was led by Austin Schlangen, he went 4-for-4 with a double for two RBIs. Tanner Olean went 1-for-2, he earned two walks and he scored a pair of runs. Cain Renner went 1-for-4, Luke Ludwig earned a walk and Joshua Johnson was hit by a pitch.

WATKINS CLIPPERS 18 PEARL LAKE LAKERS 8

(Saturday May 7th)

The Clippers opened their season with a big win over the league rivals the Lakers. They collected eighteen hits, including six doubles and eleven players collecting hits. Player/Manager Matt Geislinger started on the mound, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up ten hits, eight runs, four walks and he recorded ten strikeouts. Righty Carter Block threw the final inning in relief to close it out.

The Clippers offense was led by Kevin Kramer, he went 2-for-4 with two doubles for two RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Veteran Dan Berg had a great day, he went 2-for-4 with a sacrifice fly for four RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Landon Neiman went 2-for-4 with a double for three RBIs, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Carter Block had a good day, he went 3-for-4 with a double for three RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored three runs. Veteran Matt Geislinger went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Veteran Lincoln Haugen went 2-for-3, he earned two walks and he scored a trio of runs. Feisty Nolan Geislinger went 1-for-5, he earned a walk, had three stolen bases and he scored two runs. Gavin Mathies went 1-for-5 for two RBIs, Dustin Kramer went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Xander Willner went 1-for-1.

The starting pitcher for the Lakers was Taylor Olson, he threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up five hits, five runs and one walk. Noah Klinefelter threw three innings in relief, he gave up three hits, six runs, five walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Andrew Schmitt threw 3 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up nine hits, six runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Lakers offense was led by Ryan Wieneke, he went 2-for-3 with a home run for three RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Alex Lenzmeier went 3-for-3 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Justin Kunkel went 3-for-4 for two RBIs and Blake Kunkel was credited for a RBI. Max Fuchs went 1-for-4 and he scored two runs and Kole Klaphake earned a walk. Mitch Wieneke went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk and Colton Fruth earned two walks and he scored a run.

ST. AUGUSTA GUSSIES 6 COLD SPRING ROCKIES 4

(Sunday May 8th)

The Gussies defeated their league rivals the Rockies, backed by eleven hits including three doubles. Veteran righty Travis Laudenbach started on the mound, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up seven hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts. Mitch Kurth threw three innings in relief to earn the save, he gave up two hits, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Gussies offense was led by Nate Gwost, he went 2-for-3 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Adam Gwost went 1-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a run and Mitch Gwost went 3-for-5 with a double, two stolen bases and he scored three runs. Aaron Fruth and James Anderson both went 1-for-4 for a RBI. Michael Laudenbach went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI, Zach Laudenbach went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and Marcus Lommel was hit by a pitch.

The Rockies starting pitcher was lefty Jake Brinker, he threw five innings, he gave up seven hits, four runs, and he recorded five strikeouts. Josh Porwoll threw two innings in relief, he gave up three hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded a strikeout. Connor Schoborg threw two innings in relief, he gave up a hit and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Rockies offense was led by Tyler Geislinger, he went 3-for-5 with a double for a RBI and Austin Dufner went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he earned a walk. Brady Blattner went 2-for-5 with a double and he scored a run. Luke VanErp went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Calvin Kalthoff was credited for a RBI and he scored a run. Jordan Neu went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run, Alex Geislinger went 1-for-5 and David Jonas earned a walk.

COUNTY LINE

REGAL EAGLES 9 PAYNESVILLE PIRATES 7

(Sunday May 8th)

The Eagles defeated their County Line rivals the Pirates, backed by five hits and they were aided by nine walks. Brandon Wedel started on the mound for the Eagles, he threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up four hits, six runs, six walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Jordan Wosmek threw 4 2/3 innings in relief to earn the win. He gave up four hits, one run, three walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Nathan Meyer threw two innings to earn the save, he recorded a strikeout.

The Eagles offense was led by Derek Dengerud, he went 1-for-2 for two RBIs and he earned a pair of walks. Adrian Belden had a sacrifice fly and was credited for two RBIs and Nathan Beier went 1-for-2 for a RBI and he had a stolen base. Blake Karsch earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch, he was credited for a RBI and he scored two runs. Nathan Meyer went 1-for-2, he earned two walks, was hit by a pitch, he was credited for a RBI and he scored two runs. Josh Beier had a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Bennett Schultz earned a walk and he was credited for a RBI and Jordan Beier went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Jordan Wosmek went 1-for-2, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Tyler Kemen earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Pirates starting pitcher was lefty Sam Oehrlein, he threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up a hit, six runs, five walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Grayson Fuchs threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up three hits, two runs and two walks. Grant Fuchs threw 1 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up one hit, one run, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Pirates offense was led by Blake Vagle, he went 1-for-3 with a double and a sacrifice fly for three RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Garrett Leusink went 2-for-3 for three RBIs and he scored a run and Drew Tangen went 2-for-5, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Griffin Bjerke went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he earned a walk and Tanner Stanley earned two walks. Rick Hendrickson went 1-for-4, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Grayson Fuchs went 1-for-4, he earned two walks and he scored a pair of walks and Sam Oehrlein earned a walk, had a sacrifice bunt and he scored two runs.

STEARNS COUNTY

NEW MUNICH SILVER STREAKS 11 MEIRE GROVE GROVERS 9

(Saturday May 7th)

The Silver Streaks defeated their league rivals the Grovers, this game was 4-1 going into the eighth inning. They collected eleven hits, were aided by eleven walks and a home run, a triple and a double. They put up five runs in the eighth inning.

Their offense was led by Will Funk, went 1-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs, he earned two walks and he scored two runs. Ty Reller went 2-for-5 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run and Joe Stangler went 2-for-3 for a RBI and he was hit three times by a pitch. Caden Sand went 2-for-6 for a RBI and he scored a run and Chad Funk had a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Carter Schiffler had a sacrifice fly, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and credited for a RBI, he scored a run. Carter Birr went 1-for-3 and Hunter Rademacher went 2-for-3 for a RBI. Jacob Hinnekamp earned three walks and he scored two runs and Nolan Anderson went 1-for-2 with a triple and he scored a run. Keagan Stangler earned two walks and he scored a run, Jim Thul and Devin Hansen both earned a walk and he each scored a run.

The Grovers starting pitcher was Matt Imdieke, he threw four innings, he gave up five hits, three runs, four walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Josh Roelike threw five innings, he gave up six hits, eight runs, seven walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Grovers offense was led by Jordan Klaphake, he went 2-for-4 with a home run for four RBIs and he was hit by a pitch. Alex Welle went 2-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a run and Josh Roelike went 2-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Andrew Welle went 1-for-3 with home run and he earned two walks Ryan Olmschied had a RBI and he scored a run. Tyler Moscho went 2-for-5 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Kurt Marthaler went 3-for-5 and he scored two runs, Tanner Klaphake went 1-for-6 and Josh Olmschied went 1-for-5 with a double.

ST. MARTIN MARTINS 14 ROSCOE RANGERS 0

(Sunday May 8th)

The Martins defeated their League rivals the Rangers, backed by twelve hits, including a pair of doubles and aided by six walks. This gave their three right handers more than enough support. Ben Schroeder started on the mound, he threw two innings, he gave up two hits, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Kyle Lieser threw three innings, he issued three walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Scott Lieser threw the final two innings in relief, he recorded three strikeouts.

The Martins offense was led by Bryan Schlangen, he went 2-for-4 with a double for four RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Brady Goebel went 3-for-4 with a double for three RBIs. Kyle Lieser went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he earned two walks, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Matt Schlangen went 2-for-3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored four runs. Tanner Arceneau went 1-for-5 for a RBI and Derek Koll earned a pair of walks and he was credited for a RBI and he scored two runs. Ben Schroeder went 2-for-2 and he scored two runs and Nolan Reuter went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Scott Lieser earned a walk and he scored a run and Avery Schmitz was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

The Rangers starting pitcher was Dawson Hemmesch, he threw three innings, he gave up seven hits, eight runs, four walks and he recorded a strikeout. Josh Mackedanz threw three innings in relief, he gave up five hits, six runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Russell Leyendecker threw the final inning in relief to close it out. The Rangers offense was led by Bryce Vanderbeek went 1-for-1, Parker Brezinak earned two walks, Josh Utsch was hit by a pitch and Bryce Vanderbeek and Austin Pauls both earned a walk.

LAKE HENRY LAKERS 15 FARMING FLAMES 4

(Saturday May 7)

The Lakers defeated their league rivals the Flames, backed by ten hits, a home run and they were aided by nine walks. They put up five runs in the first, four in the fourth, three in the sixth and three in the eighth. That was more than enough support for righty Grant Ludwig, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up six hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded ten strikeouts Sam Hopfer threw two innings in relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Lakers offense was led by Sam Hopfer, he went 3-for-5 for two RBIs and he scored two runs. Grant Ludwig went 2-for-5 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored three runs. Lucas Holtz went 1-for-2 with a double for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he was hit twice by a pitch. Veteran Shane Kampsen went 1-for-5 with a home run for two RBIs and he scored two runs. Adam Jaeger went 1-for-2 for a RBI and he scored a run and Jason Kampsen went 1-for-4, he earned two walks and he scored three runs. Nick Dingman went 1-for-4, Jordan Orbeck was hit by a pitch and was credited for a RBI and he scored a run, Colin Spooner earned a walk and he scored a run and Tori Olmscheid scored a run.

The Flames starting pitcher was Adam Nibaur, he threw three innings, he gave up four hits, five runs, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts. Chad Mergen threw two innings in relief, he gave up four hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Tylor Schroeder threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up one hit, three runs and two walks. Taylor Fourre threw 2 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up one hit, three runs, five walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Flames offense was led by Will Mergen, he went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI and he earned a walk. Taylor Fourre went 1-for-3with a double, a walk and he scored a run. Chad Mergen went 2-for-4 and Josh Becker went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Carson Holthaus went 1-for-4, and Aaron Eiynck and Coby Mergen both scored a run.

VICTORY LEAGUE

ROYALTON RIVER DOGS 3 SWANVILLE SWANS 0

(Sunday May 8th)

The River Dogs defeated their Victory League rivals the Swans, backed by five hits, including a pair of doubles, aided by five walks and solid defense. This gave their starting pitcher Zach Leibold enough support, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up six hits, no walks and he recorded seven strikeouts.

The River Dogs offense was led by Cole Jendro, he went 2-for-4 with two doubles for a RBI and he scored a run. Ethan Walcheski went 1-for-2 for a RBI and he earned a pair of walks. Zach Leibold went 2-for-4 and he earned a pair of walks, Nathan Psyck earned a walk and he scored a run and John Bzdok had a stolen base.

The Swans starting pitcher Levi Beseman threw three innings, he gave up one hit, two runs, two walks and he recorded a strikeout. Hudson Pung threw five innings in relief, he gave up four hits, one run, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts. The Swans offense was led by Tren Dinius and Travis Barthel, they both went 2-for-4 with a double. Jordan Sales went 1-for-4 and Athmann Lambecht went 1-for-3.

SOBIESKI SKIS 2 PIERZ LAKERS 1 (15 Innings)

(Sunday May 8th)

The Skis defeated their Victory League rivals the Lakers in a marathon of fifteen innings. The Skis collected six hits, played good defense and they were aided by six walks. This was a just enough support for the righties for the Skis, Collin Erickson started on the mound. He threw four innings, he gave up three hits, one run, one walk and he recorded seven strikeouts. Scott Litchy threw three innings in relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded four strikeouts. Dusty Parker threw eight innings in relief to earn the win, he gave up a hit, issued one walk and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Skis offense was led by Matt Baier, he went 2-for-3 with a sacrifice fly and he earned a walk for two RBIs. Joey Hanowski went 2-for-5, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Dusty Parker went 1-for-6, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Austin Weisz went 1-for-7 and Scott Litchy earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch. Dan Marod was it by a pitch and Gabe Hirsch and Zach Opatz both earned a walk.

The starting pitcher for the Lakers was Carter Petron, he threw three innings, he gave up one hit and he recorded five strikeouts. Brady Petron threw four innings in relief, he gave up one hit, one run, two walks and he recorded a strikeout. Chad Weiss threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded a strikeout. Reese Kapsner threw 6 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up three hits, one run, four walks and he recorded seven strikeouts.

The Lakers offense was led by Peter Herman, he went 1-for-6 with a double for a RBI. Brady Petron went 1-for-6 with a triple and Chad Weiss went 1-for-4 and he earned two walks. Nathan Janson went 1-for-5 and he scored a run and Reese Kapsner went 1-for-6.

PIERZ BULLDOGS 11 ROYALTON RIVER DOGS 10

(Saturday May 7th)

The Bulldogs defeated their Victory League rivals the River Dogs, backed by twelve hits, including a home run and a double. There was no pitching line available for the Bulldogs.

The Bulldogs offense was led by Mason Herold, he went 4-for-6 for two RBIs and he scored a run. Max Barclay went 2-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a run and Chase Becker went 1-for-4 for three RBIs, a walk and he scored a run. Aiden Micholski went 1-for-3 with a home run, he earned a walk, he was hit by pitch, he had a stolen base and he scored three runs. Charles Boser went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Trey Emmerich went 1-for-4, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Evan Woitalla went 1-for-5 and he scored a run and Craig Luberts went 1-for-1 with a double. Kirby Fischer earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored two runs and Teddy Dehler had a sacrifice bunt.

The River Dogs starting pitcher was Nathan Psyck, he threw five innings, he gave up eight hits, eight runs, four walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Zach Leibold threw 3 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up four hits, three runs and he recorded two strikeouts.

The River Dogs offense was led by Ethan Walcheski, he went 3-for-5 with a double for four RBIs and he scored a run. Brady Brezinka went 2-for-2 with a double for three RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Tyler Jendro went 1-for-5 with a home run and Cole Jendro went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Ryan Snyder went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored two runs and Nathan Psyck earned two walks and he scored a run. Nate Benusa and Zack Cekalla both earned a walk and both scored a run and Zach Leibold earned a walk.

EXHIBITION GAMES:

SARTELL MUSKIES 11 ST. AUGUSTA GUSSIES 0

(Friday May 6th)

The Muskies of the Sauk Valley League defeated their region and Central Valley League rivals the Gussies, backed by twelve hits, and very good defense. This included five doubles and a pair of home runs, this was great support for the Muskies arms. Veteran righty Adam Wenker started on the mound, he threw four innings to earn the win. He gave up one hit, and he recorded five strikeouts. Grant Mackenthun threw two innings in relief, he recorded thee strikeouts. Lefty John Schumer threw one inning in relief, he gave up two hits.

The Muskies offense was led by Braeden Dyhuizen, he went 3-for-4 with two home runs for thee RBIs and he scored three runs. CJ. Hemmesch went 2-for-2 with two doubles and a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Brian Schellinger went 2-for-5 with two doubles for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs. Riley Ahrndt went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI and Ethan Carlson earned a walk, he was credited for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Veteran Tim Burns went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned two walks and he scored a run. Andrew Deters went 3-for-5 and he scored two runs, Cody Partch earned a walk, he was hit twice by a pitch and he scored a run and John Schumer was hit by a pitch.

The starting pitcher and of record was Mitchell Kurth. The Gussies offense was led by Colton Fruth, he went 1-for-3 with a double and Gage Zastrow earned a walk. Marcus Lommel and Block both went 1-for-3.

SARTELL STONE PONEYS 13 ROSCOE RANGERS 2

(Saturday May 7th)

The Poneys of the Sauk Valley League defeated their foe from the Stearns County League, backed by eighteen hits, including a triple and two doubles. They put up four runs in the third, three in the fifth and four in the sixth innings. The Poneys start pitcher Reece Johnson threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits, five walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Veteran lefty Josh Vorpahl threw one inning in relief, he recorded two strikeouts.

The Poneys offense was led by Teddy Flemming, he went 5-for-5 with a triple for five RBIs and he scored a run. Will Kranz went 3-for-4 for two RBIs, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored three runs. Brenden Boysen went 2-for-4 with two doubles and a sacrifice fly for four RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Player/Manager Jeff Amann went 3-for-4, he was hit by a pitch and he scored three runs. Jordan Fish went 2-for-4, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Zach Overboe went 1-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a run, Josh Schaefer went 1-for-5 for a RBI and Dallas Haugen earned three walks and he scored a run.

The Rangers pitching info wasn’t made available, their offense was led by Devon Savage, Russ Leyendecker, Ben Moser and Zach Mackedanz all got base hits.

UPCOMING GAMES

WEDNESDAY MAY 11 TRU SUNDAY MAY 15

CENTRAL VALLEY LEAGUE

SUNDAY

Kimball Express at Luxemburg Brewers 2:00

Cold Spring Rockies at Pearl Lake Lakers 2:00

Watkins Clippers at St. Augusta Gussies 2:00

SAUK VALLEY LEAGUE

WEDNESDAY

Clear Lake Lakers at Sartell Muskies 7:30

SUNDAY

Sartell Muskies at Sartell Stone Poneys 1:30

St. Joseph Joes at Clear Lake Lakers 3:00

Roger Red Devils at Clearwater River Cats 12:00

STEARNS COUNTY LEAGUE

Sunday

Farming Flames at Richmond Royals 1:30

Roscoe Rangers at Lake Henry Lakers 1:30

Greenwald Cubs at St. Martin Martins 1:30

Spring Hill Chargers at New Munich Silverstreaks 1:30

VICTORY LEAGUE

Saturday

Upsala Blue Jays at Avon Lakers 7:30 (First game under the lights)

Sunday

Freeport Black Sox at St. Stephen Steves 1:30

Sobieski Skis at St. Wendel Saints 12:00

Flensburg Falcons at Opole Bears 1:30

Foley Lumberjacks at St. Mathias 1:30

Nisswa Lightning @ Royalton Rivers Dogs 1:30

COUNTY LINE LEAGUE

New London-Spicer at Regal Eagles 1:30

EXHIBITION GAMES:

Wednesday

Farming Flames at Pearl Lake Lakers 6:15

Dassel Cokato Saints at Cold Spring Rockies 7:30

Albertville Anglers at Ramsey Renegades 7:30

Friday

St. Wendel Saints at Eden Valley Hawks 7:30

Pearl Lake Lakers at Roscoe Rangers 6:15

Cold Spring Rockies at Cokato Kernels 7:30

Opole Bears at Clear Lake Lakers 6:30

Saturday

Mora Blue Devils at Sartell Stone Poneys 7:00

Sunday

Hutchinson Huskies at Cold Spring Springers 2:00