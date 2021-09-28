Fall Amateur Baseball Recap

CENTRAL MINNESOTA AMATEUR BASEBALL LEAGUE

SPORTSMAN’S PARK in CLEARWATER

The games are scheduled to start September 12th and run thru October 10th with playoff. Games are scheduled for 12:00 PM and 3:00 PM. I am planning to have game summaries each week. Round Robin play and then playoffs the last two Sundays.

TEAMS:

CLEARWATER

CENTRAL VALLEY LEAGUE

WEBGEMS

MW/BPAPA

CLEARWATER ROSTER:

Al Smith, Cody Thiery, Andy Johnson, Jackson Layer, Conor Deans, Nick Proshek, Cole Gueningsman, Richard Thompson, Jack Grell, Jeremy Lewerenz, Andy Nefs, Zach Schmidt, Ty Carper, Brooke Corrigan, Hunter Mutterer, Adam Smith, Augie Rodriguez, Callan Henkemeyer, Jordan Picka, Jake Carper, Izzy Carper, Andy Henkemeyer, Justin Houge, Sam Carper, Hunter Holewa, Josh Agresto, Josh Madden (Rogers), Jackson Henderson, Bryan McCallum (Rogers), Troy Deans

CENTRAL VALLEY LEAGUE ROSTER:

Tyler Stang (Luxemburg), Rudy Notch (Pearl Lake), Andrew Schmidt (Pearl Lake) , JT Harren (Luxemburg), Dawson Hemmesch (Roscoe), Nick Schmidt (Pearl Lake), Brady Linn (Rockies), Collin Eskew (Rockies), Alex Foehrenbacher (St. Nicholas ).

MEB/GEMS ROSTER:

Scott Marquardt (Kimball), Kyle Budde (Richmond), David Jonas (Rockies), Drew Vanloy (Springers), Zach Femrite (Springers), Ben Johnson (Kimball), Mike Krotchburns (Kimball), Dusty Adams (Richmond), Brian Hansen (Springers), Josh Stoll (Apple Valley 35+), Nick Corbin (Cokato), Teddy Fleming (Sartell SP), Jackson Marquardt (Kimball)

MW/BPAPA ROSTER:

Andrew Moynagh, Travis Bickman, Joe Von Hagen (part time), Bradley Farniok,

Brady Boeddeker, Robb Moynagh, Cole Hansen, Hank Bulson (Springers), Preston Schlegel, Samson Schlegel, Zeus Schlegel, Hunter Hamers (Foley), Luis Massa, Carlos Gomez, Brandon Buesgens (Foley)

RESULTS SEPTEMBER 26th

WEB/GEMS 8 CLEARWATER RIVER CATS 1

(Sunday September 26th @ Clearwater)

The Web/Gems defeated the River Cats, backed by four big runs in the third inning, they added a single run in the fifth and three in the eighth inning. The Web/Gems collected twenty-one hits, including four doubles. Their starting pitcher was Eli Backes a righty from the Cold Spring Rockies. He threw three innings, he gave up two hits, and he recorded three strikeouts. Alex Budde, from the Richmond Royals threw 1 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up three hits, one run and he recorded three strikeouts. Veteran righty from the Cold Spring Springers, Zach Femrite, threw 3 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up two hits and he recorded nine strikeouts. Veteran righty from the Kimball Express Ben Johnson threw the final inning in relief, he recorded three strikeouts.

The WEB/GEMS offense was led by Zach Femrite went 2-for-5 with a double, he scored two runs and he was hit by a pitch. Veteran Scott Marquardt from the Kimball Express went 1-for-3 with a double for two RBIs, he earned two walks and he scored a run. Veteran David Jonas from the Cold Spring Rockies went 1-for-4 with a towering home run to left center, he earned a walk for four big RBIs. Teddy Flemming from the Sartell Stone Poneys went 3-for-4 with a double , he earned a walk and he scored a run. Veteran Drew VanLoy from the Cold Spring Springers went 1-for-3 with a double, he earned a walk, he scored a run and he was hit by a pitch. Bob Stevens went 2-for-5 for a pair of RBIs and Eli Backes went 1-for-1 with a pinch hit single. Kyle Budde from the Richmond Royals went 2-for-6 and he scored a run. Ben Johnson went 1-for-5, he earned a walk and he scored a run.

CENTRAL VALLEY 12 MW/BPAPA 10

(Sunday September 26th @ Clearwater)

The Central Valley defeated the MW/BPAPA’s, backed by twelve hits, including a lead off home run. Rudy Notch, a righty from the Pearl Lake Lakers started on the mound, he threw five innings. He gave up ten hits, five runs, three walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Lefty JT Harren from the Luxemburg Brewers threw innings in relief. He gave up seven hits, five runs, one walk and recorded four strikeouts.

The Central Valley offense was led by Rudy Notch, he went 4-for-5 with a home run for four big RBIs and he earned a walk. Dawson Hemmesch from the Roscoe Rangers went 2-for-5 for an RBI. Justin Kunkel from the Pearl Lake Lakers went 1-for-3 for two RBIs, he earned two walks and he scored a run. Collin Fruth from the St. Augusta Gussies went 1-for-3 for two RBIs, he earned two walks and he scored a run. Al Foehrenbacher went 1-for-4 as he lead the game off with a towering home run to left field, he went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Tyler Stang from the Luxemburg Brewers went 1-for-4 for an RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Luke Harren from the Luxemburg Brewers went 1-for-4 and he scored two runs and JT Harren earned two walks and he scored two runs. Colton Fruth from the Pearl Lake Lakers went 1-for-4 and he earned a walk.

The MW/BPAPA’s starting pitcher was Hank Bulson of the Cold Spring Springers, he threw one inning, he gave up two hits, two walks and two runs. Preston Schlegel from the Lake Cafe of Big Lake threw three innings, he gave up three hits, issued two walks, gave up four runs and he recorded four strikeouts. Brandon Buesgens from the Foley Lumberjacks threw two innings, he gave up four hits, three walks, five runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Rob Moynagh from the Montrose Stingers threw one inning, he gave up two hits, one run and he recorded one strikeout. Hunter Hamers from the Foley Lumberjacks threw the final inning in relief, he gave up a pair of hits.

The MW/BPAPA’s offense was led by Zeus Schlegal from the Lake Cafe of Big Lake, he went 3-for-4 for three RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Brandon Buesgens went 3-for-5 with two doubles for two RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Luis Massa from the Foley Lumberjacks went 2-for-4 for an RBI, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Brady Boeddeker from the Montrose Stingers went 1-for-5 with a double for an RBI and he scored a run. Veteran Robb Moynagh from the Montrose Stingers went 2-for-3, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Samson Schlegal from the Lake Cafe of Big Lake went 1-for-4 for an RBI and a stolen base. Preston Schlegal from the Lake Cafe of Big Lake, went 2-for-5 with a stolen base.

Hunter Hamers went 2-for-5 and he scored two runs, Carlos Gomez was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs and Hank Bulson was credited for an RBI with a fielders choice.

SUNDAY OCTOBER 3RD SCHEDULE

#1 CENTRAL VALLEY vs. #4 CLEARWATER RIVER CATS (12:00)

#2 WEB/GEMS vs. #3 MW/BPAPA (3:00)

SUNDAY OCTOBER 10th

12pm 3rd PLACE GAME

3pm CHAMPIONSHIP