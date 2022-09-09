2022 ‘Walk To End ALZ’ Happening Tomorrow In St. Cloud

LET'S FIND A CURE

How many of us have a loved one that suffers from a form of Dementia or Alzheimer's? More than you might think. I lost someone very close to me not long ago, that didn't know who I was, but she knew that she liked me, and wanted to sing with me. It was amazing that she could remember all those songs she sang for years in church, yet she couldn't remember who I was, or her grandchildren. My Mother-in-Law was lucky enough to have caring children that took care of her for many years as she suffered from ALZ, but it hurts to know how alone she must have felt in those last days and years.

That is why it's so important to support research to find a cure for ALZ. We know it's out there. You can show your support for family, friends, and community members by donating or walking this Saturday.

THE EVENT

The Walk To End ALZ 2022 will be happening tomorrow, Saturday, September 10th, 2022 at Lake George, at the Lake George Municipal Complex, at 1101 7th Stree South in St. Cloud.

Registration for the walk will begin at 9 am, followed by the Opening Ceremony at 10 am, with the walk beginning immediately following the Ceremony. The route walked will be the outer circle two times around Lake George. The walk is a rain or shine event.

If you are going to walk please register by clicking HERE now. You can choose to walk on someone's team in honor of someone you know as well. Each registered participant will receive a flower representing your connection to the disease:

Blue represents someone living with ALZ or Dementia

Purple is for those who have lost someone to the disease

Yellow represents someone who is caring for someone with ALZ or Dementia

Orange is for those supporting the cause and wanting to find a cure for all forms of Dementia and ALZ

Strollers are allowed but are asking that you don't ride bicycles, skateboards, skates, or other wheel footwear. Dogs are welcome as long as they are on a leash and familiar with crowds. We want to make sure that everyone is safe to walk, and can avoid trips and falls for this short walk around Lake George.

