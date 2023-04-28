1st Annual “Back The Badge” Car Show Coming to St. Cloud in May

I'm always up for a great car show. You get to see so many unique and interesting vehicles. It's fun to just stroll along and check out how things have been modified, restored and sometimes, what's new.

This time there's a car show that is coming to St. Cloud in May has a great cause attached to it as well.

Get our free mobile app

It's the "Back the Badge" car show showing up in the Macy's/Target parking lot at Crossroads center Saturday, May 20th from 10am to 3pm.

Not only can you peruse the cars that will be on display, you also get to see some other attractions and demonstrations. These will include a K-9 demo, Bray leather studios, food trucks and more! You can enter a vehicle as well for just a $25 entry fee.

Mark your calendar for May 20th and hope for great weather for a car show in a parking lot at Crossroads mall in St. Cloud.