1st Annual “Back The Badge” Car Show Coming to St. Cloud in May
I'm always up for a great car show. You get to see so many unique and interesting vehicles. It's fun to just stroll along and check out how things have been modified, restored and sometimes, what's new.
This time there's a car show that is coming to St. Cloud in May has a great cause attached to it as well.
It's the "Back the Badge" car show showing up in the Macy's/Target parking lot at Crossroads center Saturday, May 20th from 10am to 3pm.
Not only can you peruse the cars that will be on display, you also get to see some other attractions and demonstrations. These will include a K-9 demo, Bray leather studios, food trucks and more! You can enter a vehicle as well for just a $25 entry fee.
Trophies for Best in Show and People's Choice. Special attractions include displays from Bray Leather Studios, classic and contemporary public safety vehicles, a K-9 demonstration, food trucks, raffles, and more. All proceeds benefit the LELS Benevolent Fund (501c3 non-profit), which provides support and financial assistance for the families of MN public safety professionals who are seriously injured or killed in the line of duty.
Mark your calendar for May 20th and hope for great weather for a car show in a parking lot at Crossroads mall in St. Cloud.
