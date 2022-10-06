15-Year-Old Bicyclist Hit by Vehicle, Driver Cited
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - Authorities say a teenager was hurt after he was hit by a vehicle while riding his bike Thursday morning.
The incident happened around 8:45 a.m. at the intersection of 12th Street North and 31st Avenue North in St. Cloud.
Get our free mobile app
Police say a 15-year-old boy was riding his bike westbound on 12th Street when he was hit by a vehicle attempting to make a right turn to go east on 12th Street.
Authorities say the driver, 72-year-old Joyce Cheeley of St. Cloud, did not see the bicyclist. She was cited for Failure to Stop at a stop sign.
The boy was taken to St. Cloud Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.