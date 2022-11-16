14th Annual Give to the Max Campaign Kicks Off Thursday

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Non-profit organizations and schools around the state will kick off a major one-day fundraiser this week.

GiveMN’s 14th annual Give to the Max Day is set for Thursday. The event is one of the largest giving campaigns in the country.

Throughout the day, people can find and make donations to organizations they would like to help out by visiting GiveMN.org. GiveMN will also award over $100,000 in various grants to groups participating in the fundraiser.

Since 2009, the event has raised more than $250 million for 14,000 organizations across the state.

