Have you ever had one of those moments where you think, "wow, I just became my parents". For me it was "wow, I just became my mom" because I got excited about candles I just found. My mom is the queen of burning candles. Kid you not, every other time I go home, which is about once or twice a month, she has me smell her latest candle she's burning.

Never did I think I could get excited like that about candles. That was until today. It might be more because I like the quirkiness of these candles, the fact that they are made in Minnesota, and everything about them screams this great state. With that said, if you are looking for someone who maybe moved away from Minnesota and could use a memory of the smells or just a unique and fun, yet smaller gift. Look no further than here.

I was all over from etsy, General Store of Minnetonka, to Lumos Candles finding all sorts of great Minnesota candles. But what kept coming to mind over and over, was YES that is a definite Minnesota smell or hmmm, I wonder exactly what that would smell like, because it sounds so oo Minnesota. Without any further ado, here are candles that are unique, fun and as Minnesota as can be:

13 Minnesota Aromas that Makes SCENTS

AbbeyLynnCandleCo via Esty

I actually wish that snow had the smell of mint in it, because that sounds amazing! Great novelty idea, because we know all about snow here in Minnesota.

Scent 2: Minnesota Memories - camphor, fraser fir + cedar

General Store of Minnetonka via generalstoreofminnetonka.com

Never really thought about what Minnesota memories might smell like, but if this smells anything like a bonfire...this might be a good start. Plus, they have the crackling wood wick that sounds like a memory if you ask me.

AbbeyLynnCandleCo via Esty

Minnesota Vikings fans will love this one, just trust me on that. Pair it up with a bottle of Chad Greenway's "Gray Duck Vodka", also Minnesota Made, and you're set!

Scent 4: You Had Me at Lefse

LostBirch via etsy

Lefse is an all time favorite in my family and it helps when you have a neighbor who makes hundreds, maybe even thousands of handmade lefse every year for the holidays. This candle would probably make me hungry every time I would smell it.

Scent 5: Minnesota State Scented Candle - refreshing blend of kindness and the great outdoors

ScriptedFragrance via etsy

If ever there was a good description of a Minnesota scent this would be it...but the mystery remains, what does Minnesota smell like? Only one way to find out with this candle, by buying it to smell.

Scent 6: Fresh Flannel - Fresh Linen Odor Eliminator

AbbeyLynnCandleCo via Esty

This was one of those scents that made me go, hmmm, what does flannel from Minnesota smell like? I am seriously thinking of ordering one because it's clever, cute and I really want to know the "fresh linen odor eliminator" smell and find out if it's really a more fresh linen and less odor eliminator smell or something completely different than what I imagine.

Scent 7: Sugar, Spice & Minnesota Nice - sugar crystals, creamy butter, nutmeg, ground cinnamon and cloves.

TwoHillsCandleCo via etsy

The combination of these smells really do make up everything "Minnesota Nice" for a pleasant gift!

Scent 8: Up North - Tobacco & Bay Leaf

AbbeyLynnCandleCo via Esty

Mix that with a little of the Fresh Flannel above and I think you might have the smell of my late grandpa...ahhh, that brings back memories! Smells can do that dontcha know.

Scent 9: Black Beach: Lake Superior Gel Candle pine, citrus, violet, jasmine, sandalwood & musk

HeartlandTradingPost via etsy

Can honestly say as a Minnesotan, I have yet to visit Lake Superior (sad I know, and I will within the next year) but I'd like to think these combined smells is what it smells like there.

Scent 10: Minne Wicks - Raspberry Beret

MinneWicksCandleCo via etsy

Where my Prince fans at?! This is the candle for them. A Minnesota native lost too soon, but his songs and the person he was will live on in our hearts forever and now we can have this aroma to remind us too.

Scent 11: O-fer Cute! - Baby Powder

AbbeyLynnCandleCo via Esty

Don't lie, here in Minnesota we hear it and we say it all the time "ohhhh-fer CUTE". Guilty as charged here and this looks like the perfect fresh smelling candle for the Holidays, especially if there's a wee little new bundle of joy on the way!

Scent 12: Christmas in Minnesota - orange spices, fir and pine notes, earthy smokiness

Lumos Candle Co. via lumoscandlesco.com

Mmm, the smell of Christmas is probably similar in many places, but this one is special as it's packaged with love from Minnesota.

Scent 13 Northern Lights - Cypress, Cedar & Vanilla

AbbeyLynnCandleCo via Esty

Lastly, we have the Northern Lights. Although this phenomenon might not be unique to only Minnesota, we are pretty fortunate to see them from our state. Being spoiled, I guess, from where I grew up, I've seen them several times through my life and I LOVE the Northern Lights, AKA, Aurora Borealis. So if you know anyone who loves them as much as I do, this could be a really cool and thoughtful gift. And if you need a reminder of what they look like...take a peek at some pics from this summer as shared by other Minnesotans.

