10 Reasons Why Friday’s Snow Won’t Be The Worst

Everyone seems to constantly complain about snow in the forecast. It's almost like we bond around our mutual disdain for snow--which happens every year. Welcome to Minnesota, this shouldn't be a surprise. Typically, I'm one of the complainers...but, not this year. Here are 10 reasons why I'm actually looking forward to the winter forecast.

Get our free mobile app

1. I can set up my tree. For some reason, snow on the ground really puts me in the Christmas spirit. There's something magical about the first snowfall of the year.

Photo by Ashim D’Silva on Unsplash

2. It's literally something to get excited about..and talk about with others. It's fun. I get really excited whenever the weather does something different. For this same reason, I love thunderstorms.

3. I won't feel guilty turning on my Christmas lights. It was nice enough this week so my family actually put the lights on the house early. We've been hesitating on turning them on because it still looks like Halloween with no snow on the ground.

janko-ferlic-gjlMT52gy5M-unsplash

4. It's really pretty. Let's be honest, even if you don't like the snow, you've got to admit it does look pretty when it's coming down. This time of the year produces the best snowflakes ever, too.

Abbey Minke

5. It's an excuse to stay inside. I won't have to feel obligated to go outside today. Sometimes indoor days are the best, especially if there's hot cocoa involved...and Christmas movies...and Christmas music. Oh, and baking...lots of baking!

Stephen Maturen/ThinkStock

6. It's supposed to happen on a Friday. I'll take a weekend snowstorm over a mid-week storm any day. I won't feel obligated to shovel off my car or the driveway.

Getty Images

7. It probably won't last long. If you're a snow hater, that's something you can get excited about. You won't need a shovel, and that's a win in my book.

bhofack2/ThinkStock

8. I'll use the crockpot again. Typically, my husband and I do a lot of grilling in the summer and fall. But, with a winter storm watch looming, it's a great time to dust off the crockpot and make a soup!

SergeyIT

9. We're overdue for snow. Usually, by this time of the year, central Minnesota has already received a big snowfall. I feel like we've had it easy this year so I'm ok with a weekend snowstorm.

Photo by Thomas Park on Unsplash

10. This just means we're closer to the holiday season.