10 Positives About Minnesota Winters

I may just be one of the biggest complainers about winter. It sucks, in my view but I realize many people enjoy a variety of winter activities, so I am attempting to put myself in that frame of mind.

With these frigid temps moving in, there's no time like the present to start getting mentally prepared.

Be advised, Winter is only temporary, although it can seem like forever. Here are ten reasons to embrace a Minnesota Winter.

This is the obvious one but NO bugs. In the summer months bugs, mostly mosquitoes account for the majority of my cursing. Winter, no bugs!

You can fish in the middle of a lake without the expense of owning and maintaining a boat.

This is just one of my theories. We may be semi "freeze dried" for a few months allowing us to age a bit slower.

We can pack on a few pounds and cover it with layers of clothing.

No yardwork. Maybe an occasional cleaning of the driveway but no mowing, trimming and all that other fun stuff.

Being stuck working indoors isn't as torturous as watching a beautiful summer day out your window at work.

Winter doesn't last forever.....so far

If you absolutely can't stand winter and need a break, we have these handy places called airports.

I rarely have the urge in the Winter to take an impromptu jog. Not that I do in the Spring, Summer, or Fall but I'm struggling to find 10 good things.

And finally, It's much easier and less smelly to gather up the dog's butt nuggets when they are frozen.

So, it's not all bad. I guess, it just depends on your mood, your mental attitude.

