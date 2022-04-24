1 Person Shot Following Roommate Dispute in St. Cloud

(Sarah Mueller, WJON)

ST. CLOUD -- One person was arrested following roommate dispute that left him with a gunshot wound.

The incident happened around 1:00 a.m. Saturday in the 6000 Block of Cape West Court in St. Cloud.

Authorities says 32-year-old Ian Hoffarth and his roommate, a 30-year-old man, got into an argument.

During the the argument, one of them pulled a gun, at which time a struggled ensued.

Authorities says during the struggle, the gun went off striking Hoffarth in the leg.

Hoffard was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with a non-life threatening injury. After being treated, Hoffarth was then taken to the Stearns County Jail where he is being held for threats of violence.

The shooting remains under investigation.

 

