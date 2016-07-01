White Sox Down Twins 6-5

The White Sox beat the Twins 6-5 in Chicago Thursday afternoon. J.B. Shuck singled in the go-ahead run against Twins' reliever Fernando Abad in the bottom of the 8th inning to break the 5-all tie. The Twins rallied from a 5-2 deficit to tie the game in the 7th inning.

Brian Dozier was 2-4 with a solo home run and 2 RBIs, Robbie Grossman hit a solo home run and Eduardo Nunez went 2-4 with a run scored and 2 RBIs for the Twins.

The Twins are 25-53 and will host Texas starting a 3-game series tonight at 7:10, pregame on WJON at 6:30.