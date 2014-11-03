Twins Select Molitor as Manager

The Twins have hired Paul Molitor as their new manager. He will introduced at a press conference tomorrow at 10am. Molitor will reportedly get a 3-year contract after the team has lost 90+ games for 4 straight seasons. Molitor acted as an assistant coach for Ron Gardenhire this past season and spent 10 seasons as a minor league instructor.

Molitor was a Hall of Fame player who spent time with the Twins, Brewers and Blue Jays. Molitor played 21 seasons in Major League Baseball including a stint with the Twins from 1996-1998.

AM 1390-the Fan will air the Molitor Press Conference Tuesday at 10am.