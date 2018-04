The Twins open a 3-game series in Anaheim against the Angels tonight at 9:05, pregame on WJON at 8:30. The Twins are 5 1/2 games back of Kansas City for first place in the American League Central. Minnesota is 50-42.

The Twins will start righthander Kyle Gibson (8-6) against righthander Matt Shoemaker (4-7). The Angels won a pair of games in a doubleheader against Boston Monday.