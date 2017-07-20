Twins, Berrios Top Yankees 6-1

The Twins behind a 6-run 2nd inning defeated the New York Yankees 6-1 Wednesday to capture the rubber game of the 3-game series. Zack Granite had a 2-run single before Miguel Sano hit a 3-run home run for Minnesota.

Jose Berrios threw 6 2/3 innings with 6 hits and 1 earned run with 5 strikeouts to get the win for Minnesota and improve to 9-3.

The Twins are 48-46 and are just 1/2 game back of Cleveland for first place in the American League Central. Minnesota is off today and will host Detroit starting a 3-game series tomorrow night at 7:10, pregame on WJON at 6:30.