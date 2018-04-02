Twins, Berrios Blank Orioles 7-0

The Twins blanked the Orioles 7-0 in Baltimore yesterday to take 2 of 3 from the Orioles over the weekend.  Jose Berrios threw the complete game 3-hit shutout with 1 walk allowed and 6 strikeouts.  He needed 102 pitched to complete the game.

The Twins scored 4 runs in the first inning off Baltimore starter Kevin Gausman.  Brian Dozier had 2 solo home runs and both Miguel Sano and Eduardo Escobar had a solo homerun.  Byron Buxton finished with 2 hits, 1 RBI and a stolen base.

The Twins are 2-1 and will start a short 2-game series in Pittsburgh today at 12:05, pregame on WJON at 11:30.  Right hander Lance Lynn will start on the mound today for the Twins.

