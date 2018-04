The St. Ben's volleyball team lost 3 games to none to UW-Stevens Point in St. Paul at St. Thomas in the NCAA Division III tournament Thursday. The scores were 25-20, 25-21 and 25-22. Taya Kockleman had 26 set assists, 17 digs and 3 kills and Lexi Rinde had 8 kills.

The Blazers end their season with a 21-10 record.