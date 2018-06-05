Gopher Baseball Starts Super Regional Friday
The schedule for the Gopher baseball NCAA Super Regional at Oregon State in Corvallis, Oregon has been set. Minnesota will play Game 1 of the series at 4 p.m. Friday afternoon with Game 2 at 8:30 p.m. Saturday. If a Game 3 is necessary it will be played at 8 p.m. Sunday. The entire series will be televised on ESPN2.
The Gophers won the Minneapolis Regional over the weekend including a 13-8 victory over UCLA in the finals. The Gophers are 44-13 this season and are seeded 14th overall while Oregon State is 47-10-1 and seeded 3rd overall.
Gopher relief pitcher Jeff Fasching is a St. Cloud Cathedral graduate.