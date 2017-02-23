SCSU Men’s Basketball Tops Wayne State [AUDIO]

The St. Cloud State men's basketball team rallied in the 2nd half to beat Wayne State College 92-78 last night in the NSIC tournament first round. The Huskies trailed by as many as 12 in the 1st half and by as many as 9 in the 2nd half. The Huskies outscored the Wildcats 57-38 in the 2nd half to post the win.

Mark Hall and Jon Averkamp led 6 players in double figures with 19 points apiece. Scottie Stone added 18 points and Gage Davis chipped in 14 points.

The Huskies improve to 19-13 and will play Upper Iowa in Sioux Falls, South Dakota in the NSIC Tournament quarterfinals Sunday at 2:30, pregame on AM 1390 at 2:00.