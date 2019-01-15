SCSU’s Davis and Smith Make Watch List
St. Cloud State men's basketball players Gage Davis and Sean Smith have each been named to the Bevo Francis watch list for the top 100-small college basketball players. Davis is averaging a team best 23 points and 8.2 rebounds a game while Smith is averaging 13.8 points and 8.6 rebounds a game.
The Clarence "Bevo" Francis Award is annually presented to the men's basketball student-athlete who has the best overall season within NCAA Divisions II and III as well as the NAIA, USCAA and NCCAA.