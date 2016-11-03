SCSU Men’s Basketball Has High Hopes for Their Season [AUDIO]

The St. Cloud State men's basketball team returns their top 10 players from last season and has high hopes for the 2016-2017 season. The Huskies also have 4 Division One transfers giving SCSU won of the most talented Division II programs in the country. The Huskies are led by sophomore guard Gage Davis and senior guard Scottie Stone. Head Coach Matt Reimer talks about how good Davis can be.

Gage Davis (Photo -scsuhuskies.com)

St. Cloud State is picked to finish 2nd in the NSIC preseason coaches poll and Gage Davis is the preseason NSIC North Division Player of the Year.

The Huskies have added 6'8 forward Alex O'Neill to the roster this season. O'Neill red-shirted at Division I Creighton last season and joins SCSU with 4 years of eligibility. Reimer expects O'Neill to grow as a player in their system.

The four Division I transfers on the SCSU roster are Gage Davis (IPFW), Alex O'Neill (Creighton), guard Kurt Hall (Toledo), guard Ryan Winn (Ball State. SCSU also returns local talent like forwards Andy Foley (St. Cloud Tech), and Jake Mussman (St. Cloud Tech) and guard Brindley Theisen (Cathedral).

The Huskies start the season in Anaheim, California playing in the Division II college basketball showcase. They start play Friday against Arkansas Fort Smith at 3:30pm, pregame on AM 1390 at 3:00. Matt Reimer talks about the tournament.

SCSU Men's Baskeball upcoming games:

vs. Arkansas Fort Smith, 3:30pm Friday November 4 (3pm pregame on AM 1390)

vs. West Texas A&M, 6pm Saturday November 5 (5:30pm pregame on WJON)

vs. Texas A&M International, 1:15pm Sunday November 6 (12:45pm on AM 1390)