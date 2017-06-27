Red Sox Take Game 1 Against Twins

Getty Images

The Twins lost 4-1 Monday night at Boston in the first game of a 4-game series.  Jose Berrios was out-dueled by Chris Sale.  Sale threw 6 1/3 innings with 1 earned run allowed to get the win and improve to 10-3.  Berrios allowed 8 hits and 4 earned runs in 6 1/3 innings to take the loss and drop to 7-2.

Chris Gimenez hit a solo home run accounting for the only Twins run.  Mitch Moreland hit a 2-run homerun for the Red Sox.

The Twins are 39-35 and are 1/2 back behind Cleveland in the American League Central.  The Twins and Red Sox play in Boston again tonight at 6:10, pregame on WJON at 5:30.  Left hander Hector Santiago (4-6) starts on the mound for the Twins and left hander Drew Pomeranz (6-4) gets the ball for the Red Sox.

Filed Under: Jose Berrios, Red Sox, twins
Categories: major league baseball, Minnesota Twins, Sports, Sports News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top