Red Sox Take Game 1 Against Twins

The Twins lost 4-1 Monday night at Boston in the first game of a 4-game series. Jose Berrios was out-dueled by Chris Sale. Sale threw 6 1/3 innings with 1 earned run allowed to get the win and improve to 10-3. Berrios allowed 8 hits and 4 earned runs in 6 1/3 innings to take the loss and drop to 7-2.

Chris Gimenez hit a solo home run accounting for the only Twins run. Mitch Moreland hit a 2-run homerun for the Red Sox.

The Twins are 39-35 and are 1/2 back behind Cleveland in the American League Central. The Twins and Red Sox play in Boston again tonight at 6:10, pregame on WJON at 5:30. Left hander Hector Santiago (4-6) starts on the mound for the Twins and left hander Drew Pomeranz (6-4) gets the ball for the Red Sox.