Orioles Walk-Off Twins In Season Opener

The Twins lost 3-2 in 11 innings in Baltimore yesterday on a walk-off solo home run from Adam Jones against Twins' closer Fernando Rodney. The Twins rallied to tie the game in the 9th inning on a 2-run bloop pinch hit single from Robbie Grossman.

The Twins managed 8 hits for the game with no one getting more than 1. Jake Odorizzi threw 6 shutout innings with just 2 hits allowed and 7 strikeouts for Minnesota. Addison Reed threw 2 shutout innings for the Twins. Zach Duke allowed 2 runs in 1 inning of relief and Fernando Rodney took the loss.