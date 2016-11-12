Johnnie Football Tops Concordia in Moorhead

The St. John's football team won 31-7 at Concordia-Moorhead today to improve to 9-1 and 7-1 in the MIAC. The win could propell St. John's into the Division III playoffs. St. John's was down 7-3 at halftime but outscored the Cobbers 28-0 in the 2nd half.

Ben Alvord threw for 136 yards and 2 touchdowns and Dusty Krueger ran for 175 yards and touchdown for St. John's. Adam Essler ran for 30 yards and a touchdown for the Johnnies.

St. John's will await their possible tournament assignment tomorrow.