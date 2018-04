St. John's linebacker Carter Hansen is one of 10 Gagliardi Trophy semifinalists. The award is given to the Division III college football player of the year.

The senior linebacker leads the Johnnies this season with 73 tackles including 8 for a loss. He also ranks 5th in school history with 315 total tackles.

The Johnnies play at UW-Oshkosh at noon Saturday in the 2nd round of the NCAA Division III tournament.