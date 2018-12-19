Four Vikings Make Pro Bowl Roster

The NFL announced their pro bowl selections Tuesday. The Vikings had 4 players chosen. They include 3 on defense and 1 on offense. The 3 defensive players are Defensive End Danielle Hunter, Safety Harrison Smith, and Linebacker Anthony Barr. The lone offensive player chosen is receiver Adam Thielen.

Anthony Barr and Harrison Smith will each be making their 4th Pro Bowl appearance, it will be the 2nd for Adam Thielen and this is the first for Danielle Hunter.

Two other Vikings could be replacements if the opportunity presents itself; cornerback Xavier Rhodes and defensive lineman Linval Joseph.