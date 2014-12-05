Injuries May Cause Two Vikings Rookies To Sit Out Sunday

EDEN PRAIRIE -- Two of the Minnesota Vikings' highest-impact rookies may not play this Sunday against the New York Jets.

Running back Jerick McKinnon, the team's leading rusher with 538 yards, has been ruled out for the second week in a row after injuring his lower back.

Matt Asiata , Joe Banyard and recently-signed Ben Tate are expected to share time in the backfield.

Outside linebacker Anthony Barr has been now been listed as doubtful after leaving at halftime of last week's game against Carolina.

Barr had apparently hurt his left knee at Chicago two weeks ago.

Neither Barr nor McKinnon have practiced this week.