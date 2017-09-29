Cleveland Downs the Twins 5-2; Host Detroit Tonight

The Twins lost 5-2 in Cleveland yesterday afternoon in the final game of the 3-game series. Ervin Santana threw 5 shutout innings but was pulled to keep him fresh so he's ready for the 1-game playoff next Tuesday at New York or Boston.

Mitch Garver drove in both Twins' runs in the 9th inning and Trevor Hildenberger took the loss. Carlos Carrasco threw 8-plus innings to get the win for Cleveland.

The Twins will host the Detroit Tigers starting a 3-game series tonight at 7:10, pregame on WJON at 6:30. Right hander Kyle Gibson will pitch for the Twins and left hander Mathew Boyd will throw for the Tigers.