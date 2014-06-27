Angels Down Twins 6-4

The Twins lost 6-4 in Anaheim to the Angels Thursday and were swept in the 3-game series. Ricky Nolasco allowed 11 hits and 6 earned runs in 6 innings to take the loss and drop to 4-6. His ERA is now 5.74. Joe Mauer led the Twins' offense going 3-5 with 3 RBIs and Chris Parmelee was 3-4.

The Twins drop to 36-41 and are now 8 games back of back of Detroit for first place in the American League Central. Minnesota will begin a 3-game series at Texas against the Rangers at 7:05 tonight, pregame on WJON at 6:35. Righthander Kevin Correia (4-8) gets the start on the mound for the Twins and and righthander Nick Tespesch (2-3) toes the rubber for the Rangers.