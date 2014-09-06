Twins Lose Late Again

MINNEAPOLIS -- After giving up the game-winning run in the ninth to them in Thursday's game, the Twins let another one go to the Angels - losing 7-6 in 10 innings last night.

Twins starter Ricky Nolasco had another uneven showing, giving runs in three of his five innings pitched.

Despite Nolasco's uninspiring performance, the Twins held a 4-3 lead late in the game thanks to Oswaldo Arcia 's 15th home run of the year and RBI's by Kennys Vargas , and Aaron Hicks .

The wheels seemed to fall off in the eighth for Twins reliever Casey Fien as he allowed a lead-off infield single to the Angels' Brennan Boesch , who then advanced to second on a passed ball by catcher Josmil Pinto .

After Fien walked the next batter, Ryan Pressly came in for relief but instead allowed a two-run double to Kole Calhoun .

Trailing 6-4, the Twins rallied for two runs in the bottom of the ninth as Trevor Plouffe delivered a clutch two-out, two-run double that tied the game.

Eduardo Nunez came in to pinch run for Plouffe as Josmil Pinto had a chance to drive in the game-winning run - but grounded out to shortstop.

Jared Burton came in to face the Angels in the tenth and Kole Calhoun, who burned the Twins in the eighth, led off with a single before stealing second and later scoring on a sacrifice fly.

The Twins went down quietly in the bottom half of the tenth, with three groundouts as they drop to 61-80 on the season.

The Twins will send Phil Hughes to the mound for a 7:00 p.m. start tonight as he looks to become the first Twins pitcher to win 16 games since Carl Pavano in 2010.