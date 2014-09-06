Twins Lose Late Again
MINNEAPOLIS -- After giving up the game-winning run in the ninth to them in Thursday's game, the Twins let another one go to the Angels - losing 7-6 in 10 innings last night.
Twins starter Ricky Nolasco had another uneven showing, giving runs in three of his five innings pitched.
Despite Nolasco's uninspiring performance, the Twins held a 4-3 lead late in the game thanks to Oswaldo Arcia's 15th home run of the year and RBI's by Kennys Vargas, and Aaron Hicks.
The wheels seemed to fall off in the eighth for Twins reliever Casey Fien as he allowed a lead-off infield single to the Angels' Brennan Boesch, who then advanced to second on a passed ball by catcher Josmil Pinto.
After Fien walked the next batter, Ryan Pressly came in for relief but instead allowed a two-run double to Kole Calhoun.
Trailing 6-4, the Twins rallied for two runs in the bottom of the ninth as Trevor Plouffe delivered a clutch two-out, two-run double that tied the game.
Eduardo Nunez came in to pinch run for Plouffe as Josmil Pinto had a chance to drive in the game-winning run - but grounded out to shortstop.
Jared Burton came in to face the Angels in the tenth and Kole Calhoun, who burned the Twins in the eighth, led off with a single before stealing second and later scoring on a sacrifice fly.
The Twins went down quietly in the bottom half of the tenth, with three groundouts as they drop to 61-80 on the season.
The Twins will send Phil Hughes to the mound for a 7:00 p.m. start tonight as he looks to become the first Twins pitcher to win 16 games since Carl Pavano in 2010.