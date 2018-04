5 St. Cloud Area Teams Play in Class B/C State Amateur Baseball Tournament

The St. Cloud area will be well represented in the State Amateur Baseball Tournament this week. In Class C, the Sartell Muskies will play Sunday at 11am in Cold Spring, Kimball will play Ada at 11am Sunday in Watkins, Watkins will play at 11am Saturday Saturday in Watkins.

In Class B, St. Cloud Beaudreau's will play Forest Lake at 7:30pm in Watkins Thursday. Cold Spring will play Duluth at 7:30pm in Cold Spring Thursday night.