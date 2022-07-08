World War II Reenactment at Stearns History Museum

ST. CLOUD -- The Stearns History Museum is hosting a two-day event that puts the spotlight on the World War II era.

"At War & At Home: The WWII Experience" is a reenactment of both the soldiers and reenactors of domestic life during the war.

You'll be able to visit with reenactors, see real military vehicles and view weapons demonstrations. There are a number of kids' activities planned as well.

Tickets are $10 for non-museum members and $5 for members. The reenactment will be from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. Saturday and from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Sunday.

There is also a Hangar Dance at Clemens Hall at the Whitney Senior Center Saturday night featuring a jazz band and swing music. The dance is from 7:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. and the cost is $10.

Swing dance lessons will be held at 6:30 p.m. prior to the dance.

