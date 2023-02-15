Wife in Murder-for-Hire Case Against Her Husband Pleads Guilty

SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- A Sauk Rapids woman has pleaded guilty for her role in what authorities say was a murder-for-hire to kill her husband.

Fifty-one-year-old Maria Foster pleaded guilty to 1st degree aiding and abetting attempted murder.

As part of the agreement, a charge of aiding and abetting 1st-degree assault will be dropped. She will be sentenced in April.

According to the criminal complaint, Foster picked up her husband from the airport back in August and had him sit in a specific chair in the garage.

When she went to get him coffee, 21-year-old Christian Kane allegedly came at the husband from behind and stabbed him multiple times in the chest, neck, and back.

A witness said Kane came up to him a few blocks away with a bloodied shirt, said he cut his finger and needed a ride to the hospital. Police found him there and arrested him.

Court records show Kane said Foster had told him that her husband was abusive and wanted Kane to kill him. She allegedly told Kane that he and 26-year-old Katrina Hunt and a child could move into the house once her husband was dead.

Kane pleaded guilty to 1st-degree attempted murder back in December and will be sentenced next week.

Hunt also pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting 1st-degree assault last week. She will be sentenced in April 7th.

