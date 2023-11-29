What Smells Take Central Minnesotans Back To Their Childhood

This time of year, our sense of smell comes in so handy, if you have a real Christmas tree, you know this is true. The cooking that takes place this time of year can really put your sense of smell into overdrive as well.

You can almost taste some of the dishes before you even put them in your mouth, which is double the enjoyment.

In thinking about the smells of the holiday season, we put the question out to our listeners, “what smell takes you back to your childhood”? And we got some great answers.

Dave and Erica both said the smell of a wood burning fireplace took them back to when they were young. And I’m sure in certain parts of Central Minnesota, if that smell reminds you of the same thing, you will spend a lot of time thinking back during this time of year.

Jim and Missy both said a smell that stood out to them from their childhood was when homemade doughnuts were made. The smell would linger in the air for a few days, and I wouldn't be surprised if they were always craving doughnuts.

Lynette commented that sawdust takes her back to her childhood. Her dad did woodworking and their garage always had the aroma of his hobby.

Colleen said Pine Sol reminds her of when her mom would mop the floors on Sunday's. And I must admit, for a cleaning product, Pine Sol does have a pleasant smell.

Duamel talked about how the smell of Hot Cocoa triggers memories of days gone by.

Theresa remarked that the smell of pipe tobacco takes her back to how her aunt and uncle's house smelled from the pipe he smoked.

For me, the smell of wood that was split to go into a fireplace or a woodstove takes me back. My parents used a woodstove for a few years when I was around 10 or 11 and wood that has been split takes me back to that time in my life of having to bring wood in the house, or even having to split it to be burned.

And for anyone who ever played football, the smell of football pads and a football locker room still smells the same as it did back when I was a very bad player.

In my years of covering college football, I would often talk to coaches about this, and we were all in agreement that’s one smell that hasn’t changed over the years.

No matter what that smell is for you, hopefully it’s always a pleasant memory that is triggered and it puts a smile on your face.