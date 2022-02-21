We Are Exactly One Month Away from Spring in Minnesota

Sunday morning I woke up and took the dog outside. I was all sorts of bundled up because the past two days have been nothing but bitter cold winds blowing across the backyard. Instead, I stepped outside to a calm, sunny morning that had a very slight warm breeze. It lit a fire in me I hadn't felt since early October.

I was immediately filled with glee, and made my way to the garage where my fiance was working on the snowblower. He could sense my excitement for the warm weather, and regretfully informed me that a foot of snow was on the way in the next 48 hours.

I hadn't checked the forecast all weekend and my jaw dropped in shock. How could a foot of snow be on the way when Sunday was starting so beautifully?!

A quick glance at my phone showed a huge system of winter weather moving across the Dakota's and into Minnesota. Wonderful.

At this point, the only thing keeping me sane through this two-day snowstorm is the fact that the official start of spring is only a month away.

Spring officially kicks off on March 20th, 2022 at 10:33 AM, which can't come a moment too soon.

Keep holding on, spring will be here soon!

