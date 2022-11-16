USPS Looking for Volunteers for Operation Santa Program

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The holidays are just around the corner, and the U.S. Postal Service is looking for volunteers to help fulfill children's wishes this season.

USPS Operation Santa is now looking for people interested in adopting letters.

Each year, kids across the country mail letters to the North Pole hoping to reach Santa. Those letters are then collected by the postal service and added to a list.

Starting November 28th, registered letter adopters can go online to view the list and choose one or more to fulfill. Volunteers then follow the guidelines provided by USPS to respond to the letters by shopping for, wrapping, and mailing the gifts. Letter adopters are responsible for any postage or shipping costs associated with the process.

Operation Santa has been spreading kindness, joy, and holiday spirit for 110 years. To register to adopt a letter or to learn more about the program, you can visit uspsoperationsanta.com.

