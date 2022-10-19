Two Vehicle Crash Near Avon Sends Driver To Hospital

AVON (WJON News) - A two-vehicle crash South of Avon Tuesday night sent one driver to the hospital.

Stearns County deputies arrived at the intersection of County Road 40 and County Road 41 east of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Farming Township after 7:30 pm.



Officials say a Ford F-150 driven by Brayden Burg of Avon failed to stop at a stop sign and hit a Chevrolet Silverado driven by Justin Gertken of Richmond.

Both trucks went into the ditch.

Gertken was taken to Melrose Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Burg was cited for failing to stop.