Two Central Minnesota Bars On List For Top Bingo/Meat Raffle Destinations
Looking for a great place to play pull tabs, bingo, or attend a meat raffle? You won't have to go too far as two area bars are competing for the title of Minnesota's Best. Currently, the Ultimate Sports Bar in Waite Park and the Blue Line Sports Bar & Grill in Sartell are on the list, but to become Minnesota's Best they will need your help.
In order to be named Minnesota's Best these two local businesses need your vote online.
The Star Tribune puts on Minnesota's Best and it covers various categories and subcategories, like the best destination for meat raffles, bingo, and pull tabs.
If you are looking to throw your support behind these local businesses, you can vote once a day through April 5th, and then the votes will be counted and the winners revealed later in April.
How do you vote? Well first go to this website, and then you can find this subcategory under Minnesota Fun and then click on the link labeled Meat Raffle, Bingo or Pull-Tab Destination.
There are TONS of area businesses that are listed across various categories, but you have to find them, which takes some patience.
In my opinion, just being a business that is open 'normal' hours with enough staff should be labeled Minnesota's Best...
Good luck to these two area businesses in this category, and the many others that are in the running to be named Minnesota's Best!
